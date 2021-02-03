Will they make history? 8 names you need to know as the Oscar race heats up

This Oscar season looks like one for the record books – and not just because of COVID-19-era unpredictability.

After years of #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards (airing live April 25 on ABC) could be historic in terms of representation. Key films such as “One Night in Miami,” “Minari” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” put an emphasis on stories of people of color with diverse storytellers at the helm. We could begin to see how significant they'll be when nominations are announced for the Golden Globes on Wednesday and Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday.

Sure, Meryl Streep might break her own record of 21 Oscar nominations. But there are bigger deals at play. According to awards site GoldDerby.com, six Black actors are in the top five of their respective categories: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey”) and Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”) in best actress, Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) in best actor, and Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) in supporting actor. That would be a record seven nominations for Black performers, breaking the precedent of six in 2017.

Here are eight actors and filmmaker who could make history when Oscar nominations are announced March 15:

Riz Ahmed stars as a drummer who experiences a sudden loss of hearing in "Sound of Metal."

Riz Ahmed

The first Asian and first Muslim to win a lead acting Emmy (for “The Night Of”), Ahmed impressed critics and pundits alike as a rocker drummer forced to deal with being deaf in “Sound of Metal.” He’d be only the third Asian performer to be nominated for best actor – the others being Yul Brynner (“The King and I”) and Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi” and “House of Sand and Fog”) – plus Ahmed would be the first nominee of Pakistani heritage in the category.

Chadwick Boseman plays a self-centered cornet player who has designs for having his own band in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Chadwick Boseman

Boseman, who died last August at age 43, has two high-profile roles this awards season: as a self-absorbed musician in “Ma Rainey” and the charismatic U.S. Army squad leader of “Da 5 Bloods.” If nominated for both, Boseman would be the first posthumous double nominee in Oscar history. And were he to win, it’d be the third posthumous win by an actor, after Peter Finch for “Network” and Heath Ledger for “The Dark Knight.”

Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) sings while Levee (Chadwick Boseman) and Cutler (Colman Domingo) back her up in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Viola Davis

A fourth nomination for Davis for “Ma Rainey,” in which she plays the fiery title blues singer, would make her the most nominated Black actress in Academy history. Davis previously won supporting actress for “Fences,” and a victory for “Ma Rainey” would make Davis the first Black actress with multiple wins and the eighth actress in history to snag both lead and supporting Oscars.

Regina King directs Eli Goree on the set of "One Night in Miami."

Regina King

The actress-turned-filmmaker is earning many kudos for “One Night in Miami,” her directorial debut focusing on Black icons Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), Sam Cooke (Odom) and Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Garnering a best director nomination would make King the first woman of color, the first Black woman and only the seventh Black person in the category.

Director Spike Lee (left) hangs with stars Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Norm Lewis on the set of "Da 5 Bloods."

Spike Lee

After winning his first Oscar two years ago for the "BlacKkKlansman" screenplay, Lee is back in the awards conversation for "Da 5 Bloods," about a crew of African American Vietnam vets who return to the battlefield years later. A best director nomination would make Lee the first Black filmmaker to compete in the category twice (he was also nominated for "BlacKkKlansman").

Steven Yeun stars in Lee Isaac Chung's moving family drama as a Korean American dad and farmer who moves his clan (Alan S. Kim, Noel Cho and Yeri Han) from California to Arkansas seeking out his American dream.

Steven Yeun

Yeun, best known to audiences for the zombie TV show “The Walking Dead,” has a career-defining turn in “Minari” as a Korean American farmer who moves his family from California to Arkansas in search of the American dream. Yeun would be the second Asian American nominated for best actor (after Brynner) – like Ahmed, he’d be among only a handful of Asian performers in the category and the first performer of Korean descent.

Yuh-jung Youn (right, with Alan S. Kim) has a memorable role as a Korean grandmother in "Minari."

Yuh-jung Youn

Playing a scene-stealing grandmother in “Minari,” the 73-year-old South Korean actress is finally finding recognition in America after decades of film and TV work overseas. She’d be the fourth Asian nominated for supporting actress and would be only the second to win, after Japanese-born Miyoshi Umeki (“Sayonara”) became the first Asian actor to receive an Oscar in 1957. And like her co-star Yeun, Youn would be the first Korean actor with a nomination.

Director Chloe Zhao (right) chats with star Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."

Chloe Zhao

Zhao revealed the nomadic world of older Americans who hit the road to make a living in “Nomadland,” a best picture contender starring Frances McDormand. With King, the Chinese filmmaker would share the designation of being the first woman of color in a category where only five female directors have been nominated (and just one, Kathryn Bigelow, has won).

