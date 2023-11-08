Historical Von Erich family photos in the wrestling ring captured by Star-Telegram cameras

“The Iron Claw,” the movie based on the famous Texas-based wrestling Von Erich family, is hosting its world premiere in Dallas on Wednesday.

Movie studio A24 announced in October that a majority of the cast are expected to attend the Dallas premiere on Wednesday at The Texas Theatre. Sean Durkin writes and directs the biographical drama, which hits theaters on Dec. 22.

The movie follows the real-life story of Von Erich family who took the wrestling world by storm in the early 1980s before tragedy struck.

Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich in the movie, with Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson portraying Kerry Von Erich and David Von Erich respectively. Holt McCallany will portray the family patriarch Fritz Von Erich.

The Von Erich family was wrestling royalty in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s until tragedy struck.

By the time Fritz Von Erich died in 1997, five of his six sons preceded him in death. The last surviving son Kevin Von Erich just recently moved back to Texas after staying away for years.

Kerry Von Erich committed suicide in 1993, David Von Erich died from enteritis in 1984, Mike Von Erich died by overdose in 1987, Chris Von Erich shot himself in 1991 and first-born Jack Barton Adkisson Jr. drowned at just six-years-old in 1959.

During the Von Erich’s family run in the North Texas wrestling scene, which featured an appearance at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, the Star-Telegram was there to document it all.

March 15, 1980: Fritz Von Erich says the family “loves the heck out of each other.” Standing are Kerry, Kevin, David, and Mike; sitting are Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Chris is kneeling. They are pictured in their home and two family dogs are seen in Doris’ and Chris’ laps.

March 15, 1980: Pictured in their family home are Fritz Von Erich (center, standing) with his sons (from left) Kerry, David, and Kevin.

October 9, 1978: Green tights-clad David Von Erich steals the glory from brother Kevin at unique “ribbon slamming” ceremonies at the newly renovated Will Rogers Coliseum, with Miss Texas Sandi Miller and Mayor Hugh Parmer clutching ends of the red crepe paper ribbon. “The grand old lady of Fort Worth” recently completed a $1.2 million facelift, including new seats and new bathrooms, with Fort Worth dignitaries and coliseum patrons viewing the renovation at the gala reopening.

March 15, 1980: Wrestling match with David Von Erich in the ring. Fritz Von Erich can be seen in the background at the corner of the ring at right.

December 14, 1987: Wrestling match between Al Perez, right, and Kevin Von Erich at Will Rogers Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas. Kerry Von Erich is seen outside of the ring at lower left.

March 15, 1980: Wrestling match with David Von Erich in the ring.

February 15, 1984: Fritz Von Erich, center, is seen speaking to another man in a crowd of people gathered to attend the funeral of his son, David Von Erich, held at the First Baptist Church in Denton, TX. Kerry Von Erich is seen in the blue suit to the right.

April 16, 1987: Wrestler Mike Von Erich’s body was discovered near Lake Lewisville after being reported missing by his family. Kevin Von Erich holds his mother, Doris Adkisson. At right is brother Chris Von Erich. [FWST photographer Ron Jenkins]

April 18, 1987: Doris Adkisson is seen being escorted to the gravesite by her son Kevin Von Erich at Grove Hill Memorial Park in Dallas during the funeral of her son, wrestler Mike Von Erich.

February 19, 1993: A man holds up a portrait of Kerry Von Erich outside of the ring at the Dallas Sportatorium during a memorial for Kerry Von Erich where 3,000 fans gathered to remember the wrestler.

February 22, 1993: Wrestler Kerry Von Erich’s funeral held at First Baptist Church in Dallas. His father, Jack Adkisson, is consoled as he leaves the graveside ceremony at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas. Kevin Von Erich is seen behind him.