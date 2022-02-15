Historic sweep for Germany, taking 3 medals in Olympic 2-man

  • Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, finish the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, finish the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer, of Germany, start the 2-man heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer, of Germany, slide during the 2-man heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer, of Germany, slide during the 2-man heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer, of Germany, slide during the 2-man heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer, of Germany, slide during the 2-man heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Frank Delduca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, of United States, slide during the 2-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    Frank Delduca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, of United States, slide during the 2-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Frank Delduca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, of United States, celebrate after the 2-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Frank Delduca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, of United States, celebrate after the 2-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
TIM REYNOLDS
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Eins, zwei, drei. In German, that means one, two, three.

And for the German bobsled team, it also means history.

Germany — unquestionably the world’s sliding superpower — became the first nation to sweep the medals in an Olympic bobsled race on Tuesday, grabbing gold, silver and bronze in the two-man event at the Beijing Games.

Francesco Friedrich is now a three-time Olympic gold medalist, teaming with Thorsten Margis to prevail in 3 minutes, 56.89 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer were second in 3:57.38, and Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer held on to finish third in 3:58.58.

Germany now has seven gold medals in sliding at the Beijing Games, more golds than any nation has ever grabbed from the bobsled, skeleton and luge events at any Olympics. The Germans also have 12 medals in sliding events so far in Beijing — technically, another record for any nation participating in sledding sports. East Germany and West Germany combined for 12 medals at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

Switzerland was fourth, the team of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel finishing in 3:58.83. Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer were fifth for Austria in 3:59.12. And Monaco grabbed sixth, its best finish ever in an Olympic sporting event, with Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain completing their four runs in 3:59.14.

But this night, totally and completely, belonged to Germany.

Just like almost everything else has so far at the Yanqing Sliding Center.

Germany won gold in all four luge events, then won gold in both skeleton events. The only time that “Das Deutschlandlied” hasn’t been the national anthem playing when the flags celebrating a new Olympic champion are raised over the track was Monday, when Kaillie Humphries won gold for the United States in the monobob competition.

There are two sliding events left in the Beijing Olympics — the women’s race that ends Saturday, and the four-man event that ends Sunday. Friedrich is the far-and-away favorite to win gold in the four-man race, defending champion Mariama Jamanka was the fastest in Day 1 of official women’s training on Tuesday, and that all means Germany’s medal haul from the Olympic track probably isn’t complete.

Olympic rookie Frank DelDuca and brakeman Hakeem Abdul-Saboor were the top U.S. sled, finishing 13th.

“I liked the energy we brought to the start," DelDuca said. “You have to do two race heats on two straight days. I thought we had just as much energy on that last one, if not more, than the first. It felt really good. Hakeem had my back, we believed in each other, we left everything out there and I'm really grateful to be doing this."

Hunter Church and brakeman Charlie Volker were 27th for the U.S., not qualifying for a fourth run. They struggled during Monday’s opening runs — but were much cleaner going down the track Tuesday and now take some positive momentum into the four-man race that starts Saturday.

“It’s huge for confidence,” Volker said.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

