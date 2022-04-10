Historic Shawnee community unveils new Spring Parade homes

The annual Spring Parade of Homes kicks off in less than two weeks, and for the first time, Kenneth Estates will showcase three Parade entries, including a move-in ready home.

The furnished reverse 1 ½-story, built by JFE Construction, features four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a layout that Kerwin Holloway, who markets Kenneth Estates with Brian Andrew for ReeceNichols Real Estate, said “is ideal for entertaining.”

“The home offers plenty of space, both inside and outside,” Holloway said. “The covered deck includes a fireplace to help maximize outdoor entertaining opportunities.”

Other features of the home include a spacious breakfast area with a soaring vaulted ceiling and an inviting lower level rec room complete with an eye-catching accent wall and stone columns. The home is priced at $989,900 and is located at 7217 Richards Dr.

Two additional homes are featured on this year’s Spring Parade, which kicks off on April 23. Crown Builders is finishing a reverse 1½-story with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, currently at trim stage. The open main level features a sizable great room that flows into a covered patio, which is also accessible from the adjacent dining room. The lower level includes a rec room and a bedroom with the option to finish a fourth bedroom, as well as abundant storage space. The home is priced at $571,520 and is located at 7123 Westgate St.

Also on the Spring Parade is a two-story from J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, complete with four bedrooms and four bathrooms and priced at $750,000. A welcoming foyer offers adjoining flex space that can easily serve as an office, a dining room, a library or whatever you prefer. An already-open main level is made even more spacious with 10-foot ceilings, and convenient features like a large pantry and a built-in boot bench add function to the livable layout. The second level includes a owner’s suite and three additional bedrooms. The lower level includes over 600 square feet of finished space and can be built out to add more living space as needed. Visit the home, currently at framing stage, at 7250 Richards Dr.

Story continues

Make plans to visit Kenneth Estates during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 23—May 8, and learn the history of this charming Shawnee community. Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is a coveted destination for exemplary new home construction in Johnson County. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate I-435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved green space.

Kenneth Estates is named for Kenneth Smith, who was known worldwide for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connects the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

In fact, it was these lush surroundings, including tree and water views, that helped a couple who recently reserved an expansive homesite in The Residences, one of three neighborhoods within Kenneth Estates.

“Water and tree views are getting harder to come by,” Holloway said. “We have some truly incredible options throughout Kenneth Estates.”

Those options include the estate-sized lots exclusively available in The Residences, the ideal backdrop for a custom-built home. Current homesite inventory includes walkout and cul-de-sac locations, as well as a select number of homesites that back to water or trees. Homes in The Residences are priced from the upper $800,000s, and as previously noted, buyers are welcome to work with outside builders pending developer approval.

Elsewhere in Kenneth Estates, prospective buyers can choose from homes and homesites in two additional neighborhoods. In The Cottages, free-standing villa homes offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living with prices from the $500,000s. And in The Manors, single-family homes on walkout, daylight, and level homesites are priced from the $600,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Several speculative homes are underway in The Cottages and The Manors for occupancy throughout this year.

In The Cottages, two reverse 1½-story homes by Crown Builders are under construction and just 10 homesites remain. In The Manors, seven speculative homes are under construction, a combination of reverse 1½-story, 1½-story and two-story plans. Throughout The Manors, 20 homesites remain. Olympus Homes will soon begin construction on a home in the Residences that will be available for purchase.

“Now is the ideal time to get your name on your favorite homesite,” Holloway said. “We’ve sold half of our available homesites and there are some great locations that remain. We advise interested buyers to act quickly!”

It’s hard to imagine leaving the idyllic surroundings of Kenneth Estates, but the surrounding Shawnee location is just as enticing as the community itself. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Extended hours will begin during the Spring Parade, when Kenneth Estates is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Free-standing villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Spring Parade hours begin April 23; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Website: KennethEstates.com