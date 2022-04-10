Historic Shawnee community unveils new Spring Parade homes

ReeceNichols Real Estate
·6 min read

The annual Spring Parade of Homes kicks off in less than two weeks, and for the first time, Kenneth Estates will showcase three Parade entries, including a move-in ready home.

The furnished reverse 1 ½-story, built by JFE Construction, features four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a layout that Kerwin Holloway, who markets Kenneth Estates with Brian Andrew for ReeceNichols Real Estate, said “is ideal for entertaining.”

“The home offers plenty of space, both inside and outside,” Holloway said. “The covered deck includes a fireplace to help maximize outdoor entertaining opportunities.”

Other features of the home include a spacious breakfast area with a soaring vaulted ceiling and an inviting lower level rec room complete with an eye-catching accent wall and stone columns. The home is priced at $989,900 and is located at 7217 Richards Dr.

Two additional homes are featured on this year’s Spring Parade, which kicks off on April 23. Crown Builders is finishing a reverse 1½-story with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, currently at trim stage. The open main level features a sizable great room that flows into a covered patio, which is also accessible from the adjacent dining room. The lower level includes a rec room and a bedroom with the option to finish a fourth bedroom, as well as abundant storage space. The home is priced at $571,520 and is located at 7123 Westgate St.

Also on the Spring Parade is a two-story from J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, complete with four bedrooms and four bathrooms and priced at $750,000. A welcoming foyer offers adjoining flex space that can easily serve as an office, a dining room, a library or whatever you prefer. An already-open main level is made even more spacious with 10-foot ceilings, and convenient features like a large pantry and a built-in boot bench add function to the livable layout. The second level includes a owner’s suite and three additional bedrooms. The lower level includes over 600 square feet of finished space and can be built out to add more living space as needed. Visit the home, currently at framing stage, at 7250 Richards Dr.

Make plans to visit Kenneth Estates during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 23—May 8, and learn the history of this charming Shawnee community. Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is a coveted destination for exemplary new home construction in Johnson County. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate I-435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved green space.

Kenneth Estates is named for Kenneth Smith, who was known worldwide for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connects the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

In fact, it was these lush surroundings, including tree and water views, that helped a couple who recently reserved an expansive homesite in The Residences, one of three neighborhoods within Kenneth Estates.

“Water and tree views are getting harder to come by,” Holloway said. “We have some truly incredible options throughout Kenneth Estates.”

Those options include the estate-sized lots exclusively available in The Residences, the ideal backdrop for a custom-built home. Current homesite inventory includes walkout and cul-de-sac locations, as well as a select number of homesites that back to water or trees. Homes in The Residences are priced from the upper $800,000s, and as previously noted, buyers are welcome to work with outside builders pending developer approval.

Elsewhere in Kenneth Estates, prospective buyers can choose from homes and homesites in two additional neighborhoods. In The Cottages, free-standing villa homes offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living with prices from the $500,000s. And in The Manors, single-family homes on walkout, daylight, and level homesites are priced from the $600,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Several speculative homes are underway in The Cottages and The Manors for occupancy throughout this year.

In The Cottages, two reverse 1½-story homes by Crown Builders are under construction and just 10 homesites remain. In The Manors, seven speculative homes are under construction, a combination of reverse 1½-story, 1½-story and two-story plans. Throughout The Manors, 20 homesites remain. Olympus Homes will soon begin construction on a home in the Residences that will be available for purchase.

“Now is the ideal time to get your name on your favorite homesite,” Holloway said. “We’ve sold half of our available homesites and there are some great locations that remain. We advise interested buyers to act quickly!”

It’s hard to imagine leaving the idyllic surroundings of Kenneth Estates, but the surrounding Shawnee location is just as enticing as the community itself. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Extended hours will begin during the Spring Parade, when Kenneth Estates is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Free-standing villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Spring Parade hours begin April 23; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Website: KennethEstates.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Chris Boucher: It feels ‘amazing’ to be back in the playoffs

    Chris Boucher described what it feels like to be back in the playoffs after the Raptors defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. He also discussed his relationship with Precious Achiuwa, smashing through expectations this season, and what’s unique about this Toronto team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.