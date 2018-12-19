Historic Scotland clubhouse destroyed in devastating fire

The clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club in Scotland was destroyed on Wednesday after a devastating fire hit the property.

According to the Daily Record, officials were called to the course, which sits on the west coast of Scotland, around lunchtime. The early reports are no casualties, but the club's steward lived in a flat above the clubhouse.

A video of the fire made the rounds on social media Wednesday evening:

The club released the following statement on Facebook:

“We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the Club today. From those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.”

It is not yet known was caused the blaze. A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Daily Record that firefighters were still at the scene.

"I'm shocked," an eyewitness told Bunkered.com. "No one has been injured thankfully but the material financial cost and loss of priceless golf artifacts is a sad part of the story."

Machrihanish was founded in 1876. The links is known for its opening hole, which was voted the best in Scotland by the BBC, requiring players to carry the sea.

