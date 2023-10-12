Historic Powerball streak continues, settling at $1.73 billion Wednesday. See winning numbers

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a jaw-dropping $1.73 billion following Monday's draw that ended with no winner. Wednesday's drawing is now set to be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The anticipation continues to grow.

To reach this size, the jackpot has been climbing since July 22 when it started as a $20 million prize. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If someone wins Wednesday's drawing, they will have the cash option of $756.6 million.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Powerball winning numbers: 10/11/2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 24, 52, 40, 22, 64, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Check back on Thursday morning to see if anyone has won.

Before the next Powerball drawing, it's important to be aware of the following information.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $1.73 billion jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

