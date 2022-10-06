In historic move, Biden to pardon those with federal convictions for possessing marijuana

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is pardoning people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, a move that could help more than 6,500 people, according to the White House.

The vast majority of convictions happen at the state level. The president is urging states to likewise pardon those offenders.

Biden is also asking the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to review how marijuana should be scheduled under federal law.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to pardon federal convictions for marijuana possession