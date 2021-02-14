A historic housing crisis has America in its grip. Can Marcia Fudge save the day?

Deborah Barfield Berry and Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, USA TODAY
·19 min read

WASHINGTON _ It was around dusk when about 15 of Marcia Fudge’s sorority sisters gathered on the deck of a friend’s house in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

It had been a tough day. They had attended the funeral of U.S. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a fellow member of Delta Sigma Theta. Fudge, a close friend and former chief of staff for Tubbs Jones, told them that August day in 2008 that some power brokers had urged her to run for the congressional seat.

Fudge had been mayor in Warrensville Heights, a city of fewer than 14,000 people. A congressional campaign would require a huge war chest.

“We started collecting money right there. We said, ‘Oh, you got some money,’’ recalled Pamela Smith, a Delta and longtime friend.

Smith said she and others had no doubt Fudge, who was the first in her family to go to college, became a lawyer, served as national president of their sorority and had worked on Capitol Hill, was up for the job. Fudge would go on to be elected eight times as a Democrat for the 11th congressional district in Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) delivers remarks after being introduced as then-President-elect Joe Biden&#x002019;s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Queen Theater on Dec. 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) delivers remarks after being introduced as then-President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Queen Theater on Dec. 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Today, she is poised to become secretary of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. If confirmed, Fudge would become the second Black woman to serve in the post and one of the most powerful government leaders in the nation, heading an agency facing the worst housing crisis since the Great Depression while cities wrestle with economies devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some critics say she’s not ready, citing her lack of experience on housing policies and what might be a steep learning curve. Fudge would inherit a department with fewer people and funding than her predecessor, Ben Carson, as 40 million Americans face the threat of eviction.

Earlier this month, the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee voted 17 to 7 to approve Fudge’s nomination, with nearly half the Republicans voting against it. The Senate is expected to vote this month on whether to make her HUD secretary.

But Fudge’s supporters say her deep community ties, modest upbringing and life’s work as chief of staff, mayor and congresswoman, have prepared her for the role.

Fudge declined to be interviewed for this story, but nearly two dozen friends, colleagues, sorority sisters, advocates and high school classmates describe a woman who is passionate about helping the voiceless, opening doors for others and fighting to end poverty and hunger.

“She'll be on fire about trying to do the right thing,’’ said Peter Lawson Jones, a former high school classmate and longtime Ohio politician. “There's nothing flamboyant about her. She's solid. She's got a lot of integrity. And I think that the constituents of HUD will find that they have a champion that's on their side.”

Marcia Fudge gives an acceptance speech at the Cleveland&#x002013;Marshall College of Law following her induction to the college&#39;s Hall of Fame in 2018.
Marcia Fudge gives an acceptance speech at the Cleveland–Marshall College of Law following her induction to the college's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fudge's career guided by faith

Fudge, 68, grew up in Cleveland and later moved about 10 miles to Shaker Heights.

Faith was central in her upbringing and she says in everything she still does. She grew up in a home where she went to church every Sunday. Her mother and grandmother would attend in a full ensemble of matching hats, dresses and coats.

“I'm the kid that sang in the choir. I can't sing, cannot carry a tune in a bucket, but that's what we did,’’ Fudge recalled in an earlier interview with USA TODAY. “We were in the choir and we gave speeches …There was morning service, afternoon service, Bible school. I'm that kid.’’

Fudge, who is Baptist, said her faith teaches that she has the responsibility to give back.

“I'm doing the work that God has planned for me to do,’’ she said. “And I'm good with it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@repmarciafudge)

Also central to her life is her close ties with her family. Fudge, who is single and has no children, has two nephews, one grandniece and one grandnephew. She was one of two children, but her only brother was fatally shot when she was in college.

During her virtual confirmation hearing last month, Fudge turned to introduce her family, including her 89-year-year-old mother, Marian L. Garth Saffold, who was seated behind her in a room at Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio.

Fudge was raised by her mother, a labor organizer, and her grandmother, a domestic worker. She said neither had formal education outside of high school, but they pressed upon her the importance of education and a strong work ethic. She described them as “very, very strong Black women.”

“None of their lives were easy, but they always made us believe that we could be what we wanted to be,” said Fudge. “I just wanted to make them proud. I think that that's probably the thing that drives me most.’’

Fudge embraces Ohio roots

Fudge’s life is steeped in her upbringing. She still eats fried baloney, still plays bid whist, a popular card game among African Americans, still puts ribs on the grill and still shows up at the block party in Warrensville Heights.

She was the first woman and first Black person elected mayor of the predominantly African American city, located just outside of Cleveland.

She still has a home there. She also has a home in Washington, D.C., where she stays when Congress is in session, according to House financial disclosure reports.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, sits with U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, during service at Mount Zion Fellowship Church in Highland Hills, Ohio, Sunday, March 13, 2016.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, sits with U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, during service at Mount Zion Fellowship Church in Highland Hills, Ohio, Sunday, March 13, 2016.

Jones, a classmate of Fudge’s at Shaker Heights High School, remembered her as a star athlete, particularly on the basketball court. She also played on other teams, including fencing, field hockey and volleyball.

“She seemed to have a certain degree of confidence,’’ said Jones, 68, a former Ohio state representative and Shaker Heights councilman turned actor. “There was just an air about her of calmness. And you didn't hear her name associated with any silliness or foolishness … That wasn't Marcia. And she had enjoyed great relations with both the Black and the white students.”

Shaker Heights, home to some of Ohio's wealthiest and poorest families, had a history of integration dating back to the 1950s, when white and Black neighbors decided to make it a cornerstone of the community’s identity, said Mark Souther, an urban historian at Cleveland State University.

Lee Fisher, who attended Shaker Heights two years ahead of Fudge, said she had a no-nonsense attitude.

"You just always knew she was destined to do something great," he said.

Their careers later overlapped when Fisher was Ohio’s lieutenant governor and Fudge was chief of staff to Tubbs Jones and later mayor of Warrensville Heights.

Fudge went to Ohio State University where she majored in business. She later attended the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University where she graduated in 1983.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@repmarciafudge)

In the mid 1990s, Jones and Fudge later shared their first law office space in Shaker Heights.

As Smith, her longtime friend, recalled, it was a small suite of rooms in a building on a main street. There was no big sign outside with Fudge’s name on it. And it was Smith, Fudge and their friend Marsha Brooks who put together the furniture, including the credenza. There wasn’t money for a carpenter.

“We were poor little Black girls, struggling, striving,” Smith, a retired educator, said with a laugh. “We got whatever we needed to get done, done. We just helped each other.”

Together they celebrated victories: earning degrees, buying their first homes, launching careers.

“To see someone who knew what she wanted to do, set herself a goal to be done with her law degree in x number of years, then to pass the bar ... It was fabulous,” said Smith.

Cleveland&#x002013;Marshall College of Law Dean Lee Fisher officially inducts Marcia Fudge to the law school&#39;s Hall of Fame in 2018.
Cleveland–Marshall College of Law Dean Lee Fisher officially inducts Marcia Fudge to the law school's Hall of Fame in 2018.

A Black sisterhood provides community

It was at Ohio State where Fudge joined Delta Sigma Theta, one of the nation’s largest Black sororities. Later in 1979, she won a seat on the sorority’s national finance committee and two years later successfully ran to chair that committee.

Smith, who became her campaign manager, said Fudge had her sights on becoming an officer in the sorority. In 1996, she won her bid for national president and served four years.

“She was a straight shooter,’’ said Smith. “If you asked, she’d tell you.’’

Smith said Fudge steered the sorority back to its mission of scholarship and service.

Under her leadership, the sorority paid off the mortgage on its headquarters and adopted signature programs, including ones that provided mentoring and etiquette training for girls, said Smith.

The role also gave Fudge a national platform and connections to a network of tens of thousands of Black women. Fudge can often be spotted wearing the Delta’s signature crimson red and cream, such as during her Senate confirmation hearing.

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, (right) and her close friend Pamela Smith at the Delta Sigma Theta convention in 1998. Fudge was president of the sorority and Smith was chair of program planning and development. (Photo courtesy of Pamela Smith)
Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, (right) and her close friend Pamela Smith at the Delta Sigma Theta convention in 1998. Fudge was president of the sorority and Smith was chair of program planning and development. (Photo courtesy of Pamela Smith)

When Sherrod Brown was running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, he went to meet with Fudge, whom he called an influential mayor. She told him about her connections to Deltas across the state. He left clutching a list of names of sorority sisters.

In the years since, Brown, who is serving his third term in the Senate and lives in Fudge's district, has attended the Delta breakfast held in the U.S. Capitol.

“There were always these women from Ohio in red coats running around the Capitol,’’ he said.

Grooming the next generation of Black leaders

Fudge is known for hiring talented people and helping groom them, particularly young people. She’s mentored several on and off Capitol Hill who say she not only encouraged, but guided them.

Bradley Sellers was three months into retirement from the NBA and swinging golf clubs every day when he was summoned to meet with Fudge, then the mayor of Warrensville Heights. He went to her first-floor office assuming she wanted help with a sports project or something.

But in an office with the door closed, Fudge told Sellers, a Warrensville Heights native, he needed to run the city’s economic development program. The salary was nowhere near what the former Chicago Bulls player was used to nor a job on his bucket list. Still, he listened to the woman he just met and decided later to do it — for a year or two.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@repmarciafudge)

“She saw something in me that I probably didn't see in myself at the time. She saw a skill set because she does her homework,’’ said Sellers, who majored in economics at Ohio State University.

Sellers stayed in the job for 11 years. When Fudge decided to run for Congress, she urged him to run for mayor.

“She was like, ‘OK, I'm going to Congress and the seat won't come open for another two and a half years, but I groomed you for this,’’ Sellers recalled her telling him. “I've shown you everything. You understand the mission. I'm going to need you to carry this forward because we put too much time into building this back.’’

Sellers is headed into his 10th year as mayor.

Basheer Jones didn’t care much for politics. Then he met Fudge, who was a guest on his radio show in Cleveland 15 years ago. She told him there’s a difference between being an elected official and a public servant. “It rocked me,’’ he said.

Fudge took Jones, 36, under her wing, offering advice—personal and political, helping raise money for campaigns and making calls to get support.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson (C) joins members of Congress (L-R) Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Lawyers&#39; Committee for Civil Rights Under Law executive director Barbara Arnwine for a news conference to voice opposition to state photo identification voter laws at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson (C) joins members of Congress (L-R) Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law executive director Barbara Arnwine for a news conference to voice opposition to state photo identification voter laws at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2011, in Washington, D.C.

She constantly reminded him, “If you do right by the people, the people will do right by you.’’

Fudge was the only person who endorsed him in 2013 in his first bid for the Cleveland City Council over the Democratic incumbent. He lost by 600 votes. She encouraged him to run again four years later.

“She made me run. Mothers don’t encourage. They say ‘Boy!’ She made me run and I ran,’’ Jones said with a laugh. He won by 13 votes. This year he’s running for mayor.

He credits Fudge with being his political mother.

“She said, ‘I got your back,’’ he said. “And she never left me.”

Fudge carved her own path in Congress

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, the House majority whip, got a call from Fudge’s stepfather in 2008 asking him to support her bid to fill Tubb Jones’ congressional seat.

“I told them I would do what I could,’’ Clyburn recalled.

Fudge won that special election and later the general election.

Five years later, she was elected chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, a powerful bloc of mostly Democrats.

And in 2018, she threatened to challenge Nancy Pelosi for her spot as speaker of the House. Fudge got a subcommittee chairmanship out of it.

She served on the Agriculture, Education and Labor and the House Administration committees, where she championed expanding access to food nutrition, addressing education disparities and protecting voting rights.

Last year, Fudge pushed to include a measure in a COVID-19 relief bill that allows students eligible for free or reduced lunch to have meals through SNAP while attending school online. One in four constituents in her district live below poverty.

"She's a pragmatist," said John Corlett, president and executive director of The Center for Community Solutions, a nonpartisan think tank focused on economic issues in Ohio. "I've seen her less as someone tilting at windmills and more on trying to move things forward."

Fudge also chairs an agriculture subcommittee and one on elections, where she has focused on voter suppression.

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the election subcommittee, has worked with Fudge on both committees. He called her a tough competitor.

“I raised some eyebrows by voting with Marcia on some of her nutrition-related amendments,’’ said Davis. “And we developed a relationship there that was very cordial. That didn't always remain when she decided to come over to House Administration and take over as the chair of the election subcommittee. But I think there's mutual respect even when we have some differences.”

Davis supports her for HUD secretary.

“To know that I can pick up the phone and call the secretary if there's a major issue in my district, I think is a benefit regardless of what party the administration is made up of,’’ he said.

Reps. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, and James, Clyburn, D-S.C., chat at a whip meeting, March 28, 2019. Clyburn is the House majority whip. (Photo courtesy of the office of South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn.)
Reps. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, and James, Clyburn, D-S.C., chat at a whip meeting, March 28, 2019. Clyburn is the House majority whip. (Photo courtesy of the office of South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn.)

A leader for other lawmakers

Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty remembers as a freshman, Fudge, then chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, invited her and other new Black lawmakers to dinner one evening and told them to bring family. Fudge said it was important for their families to understand the life of a member of Congress.

They gathered in a private room on Capitol Hill. Fudge took a seat in the middle of a long table.

“She didn’t come in as most leaders do and sit at the head of the table,’’ recalled Beatty. “She sat in the middle and she said, ‘I will always be with you whether she was leading us or not.”

The freshmen peppered Fudge with questions. She explained protocols, committee assignments and suggested places to live. She also urged them to work across the aisle.

“If you wanted to get legislation done … you cannot do it in isolation,’’ Beatty recalled Fudge sharing.

The support didn’t stop there.

Seats in the House chamber are not assigned, but Beatty said Fudge would take her usual seat off the aisle up front near the voting box. She invited Beatty to sit next to her so she could school her on the ways of Congress. It was there that Beatty said she marveled at Republicans coming over to Fudge to seek advice.

“Everybody knew where Marcia sat on the House floor,’’ Beatty said. “So to be able to sit as I call it, ‘Second chair to the boss lady' was huge.”

Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said Fudge was like a sister to him when he was elected in 2013. At the time, he was the only African American Democrat in the chamber.

“She really helped me deepen my relationship and friendships with the Congressional Black Caucus and helped me see that this was really my family in Washington and really my allies in getting good things done,’’ he said.

Booker said Fudge included him in the caucus push for criminal justice reform and credits her with working behind the scene to get momentum to pass a measure.

“She knows how to make the sausage,’’ he said.

Booker sought her advice in 2019 when he considered running for president.

Fudge was also the only member of Congress to threaten his life after he brought vegan food to a caucus meeting.

“She teased me that my time in the world might be shorter if I brought Black folks in the caucus vegan food ever again,’’ he said with a laugh.

Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana attend a July 27, 2020, memorial service for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia in the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Deborah Barfield Berry)
Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Marcia Fudge of Ohio and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana attend a July 27, 2020, memorial service for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia in the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Deborah Barfield Berry)

Nations faces historic housing crisis

The Department of Housing and Urban Development was created in 1965 and was supposed to help low-income Americans enter the housing market after decades of redlining and predatory financing practices by the federal government and private lenders had locked out Black and brown families.

Fudge would start with a budget of $47.9 billion, a 15% drop from last year.

"It's a disastrous time to be learning on the job," said James DeFilippis, a public policy professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Bill Faith, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, who worked with Fudge on housing measures, said HUD has been hollowed out.

“Bringing in good people will be important to rebuild that agency,” he said.

Fudge is doing homework, including reading, "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America'' by Richard Rothstein.

Fudge told lawmakers at her confirmation hearing that 21 million Americans pay more than 30% of their income on housing and conditions were dire before the pandemic.

"On any given in 2019, more that 500,000 people experienced homelessness in America," Fudge told senators. "That's a devastating statistic."

She vowed to work with Republicans and Democrats to among other things, expand housing programs. Only one in five eligible households receive housing assistance, she said.

"Much like COVID-19, the housing crisis isn't isolated by geography, people in blue states and red states, in cities and towns," she said.

She also pledged to tackle racial disparities in homeownership. The rate of Black homeownership had not improved from 41% since 1968, when the Fair Housing Act was enacted.

Rep. Marica Fudge, D-Ohio, (second to the right) was a guest at the NAACP virtual town hall, Jan. 27, 2021, on the eve of her nomination hearing to head HUD. April Ryan (top left) moderated the session. Other guests included Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, NAACP president Derrick Johnson and Susan Rice, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. (Photo by Romina Ruiz-Goiriena)
Rep. Marica Fudge, D-Ohio, (second to the right) was a guest at the NAACP virtual town hall, Jan. 27, 2021, on the eve of her nomination hearing to head HUD. April Ryan (top left) moderated the session. Other guests included Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, NAACP president Derrick Johnson and Susan Rice, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. (Photo by Romina Ruiz-Goiriena)

“I will do everything in my power to ensure every American has a roof over their head,” said Fudge.

Not everyone appreciates what Fudge has to say.

Some critics have railed against her for writing a 2015 letter on behalf of former judge Lance Mason in a domestic violence case. Years later, he was sentenced to death for killing his wife.

Others have accused her of being too partisan.

During her confirmation hearing, Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick Toomey, the top Republican on the committee, questioned Fudge about comments she made last September. Fudge described Republicans who wanted to quickly fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsberg as having no decency, no honor and no integrity.

Fudge answered that she has a reputation for bipartisanship.

“I do listen to my constituents and sometimes I am a little passionate about things. Is my tone pitch-perfect all the time? It is not,’’ she said. “But I do know this. That I have the ability and the capacity to work with Republicans and I intend to do just that.”

Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic at Time Square on August 5, 2020, in New York City.
Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic at Time Square on August 5, 2020, in New York City.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana called out Fudge for saying Republicans don’t care about people of color, even a little bit.

“Do you think Republicans care about people of color?”

“I do some, yes,’’ Fudge responded.

“Do you think most Republicans care about people of color?’’ Kennedy asked.

“Yes, I do,” Fudge said.

Toomey and Kennedy were among the seven Republicans on the committee to vote against her nomination.

A close relationship with local mayors

Fudge supporters initially lobbied for her to head the Department of Agriculture.

Clyburn, who led the push, said it was important to have someone like Fudge who would advocate for nutrition programs, rural development and owners of small farms.

“I wanted somebody in that office who would be there for little farmers; be there for the other end of the spectrum,’’ he said. “She had the background and experience and the sensitivity that is necessary to do that.”

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-OH, bangs the gavel to end the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-OH, bangs the gavel to end the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Instead, Biden nominated Tom Vilsack, who led the Agriculture agency under the Obama administration.

Brown, the senator from Ohio, had also pushed for Fudge to head the Ag agency, but as the new chairman of the Banking, Housing and Affairs Committee, he said housing will be a priority and he will work closely with Fudge.

“We do so poorly on housing in this country. That’s why I’m excited about her being there,’’ he said. “I like the idea of her being in the room with President Biden at these cabinet meetings.’’

Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat representing Dayton, Ohio, said Fudge’s experience as a mayor will help her succeed because she knows what local officials need.

“She just has a natural affinity I think for a lot of mayors because that's kind of how we feel too—like we have to speak up and advocate and fight on behalf of the communities that a lot of time don't get a voice,’’ Whaley said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge, both Democrats from Ohio, attended a Biden/Harris rally in the state in 2020.
Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge, both Democrats from Ohio, attended a Biden/Harris rally in the state in 2020.

'A silent killer' against the competition

It’s at the card table where many say Fudge has also beat her rivals — friends and family included. Her determination to win hints at how she might run HUD during this moment of widespread need.

Some victories have come with Clyburn, her regular bid whist partner. They often play with other Black lawmakers late into the night after Congressional Black Caucus events.

“We don't lose,’’ he said.

Clyburn remembers one night years ago sitting down to play at 8:30 p.m. and not ending until after midnight.

“You can tell a whole lot about a person by playing golf with them. That's how I get to know most men,’’ said Clyburn. “And if you sit down and have a card partner you can tell a whole lot about a person by the way they play cards.”

Members of the Los Angeles Tenants Union protest against evictions and give out food for the homeless on Feb. 8, 2021, in Hollywood, California.
Members of the Los Angeles Tenants Union protest against evictions and give out food for the homeless on Feb. 8, 2021, in Hollywood, California.

Challengers say Fudge will smile and talk trash, but take no prisoners as Jones, her high school classmate, found out a few years ago.

“She's a silent killer on the bid whist table,’’ he said.

Bid whist, popular in African American culture, is a game of strategy, teamwork and looking ahead. It’s often played by fierce competitors. There’s a lot of bluffing. One key skill is to be able to read your opponent.

Those skills will give her an edge as the new HUD chief, her supporters say.

“She thinks far ahead,’’ said Clyburn. “She's very good. And she thinks she's better at cards than I am.”

Follow USA TODAY national correspondents @dberrygannett and @RominaAdi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's cabinet: Marcia Fudge confronts housing crisis as HUD nominee

Latest Stories

  • Durant leads Brooklyn past Warriors in Golden State reunion

    SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night. The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before knocking down a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s. Pal Stephen Curry didn't have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season. The Warriors saw ex-Houston nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he dished out 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor in its first visit to Chase Center. The Nets had lost three of four but welcomed back Durant after he missed the past three games under COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Golden State paid video tribute with “Welcome back KD!” during a first-quarter timeout and plans to so again during his next visit to Chase Center when fans have returned. The Warriors shot 4 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first half, 1 of 7 by Curry, and trailed 66-51 at the break. Curry struggled by his standards coming off a 40-point performance two nights earlier against Orlando in which he made 10 3-pointers. The Warriors lost 125-99 at Brooklyn to open the season Dec. 22, but “we're a totally different team,” Kent Bazemore said. So were the new-look Nets. TIP-INS Nets: The Nets made their first visit to second-year Chase Center having been scheduled to play here during the arena’s first season March 12 last year but the game was cancelled near the start of the pandemic. ... Brooklyn won three in a row against Golden State for the first time since March 9, 2011 through March 30, 2012. ... The Nets earned their first road win at Golden State since a 102-100 victory on March 30, 2012. Warriors: Injured rookie James Wiseman spoke in Mandarin Chinese on the big screen to help celebrate the Lunar New Year. ... Big man Kevon Looney says he’s “making good progress. Hopefully I’ll be back on the court soon,” a week out from his left ankle sprain — surprisingly an injury he’s never had previously. RESPECT FOR KD Durant walked onto the court for pregame warmups and exchanged hugs and handshakes with all of his friends. He and Curry were concentrating on their warmup routines until the two-time MVP stopped to say hello as Durant stretched on his back at midcourt. “I think it does mean something to him but he hasn’t showed it, we haven’t talked about it,” said Nets coach Steve Nash, who worked closely with Durant during his Bay Area stint as a Warriors player development consultant. “If there’s ever a comeback game that is less than what it may have been in the normal situation, it’s this one.” Durant returned from missing last season following surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. It's the same injury Klay Thompson is sidelined with now. “The fact that he's come back from the injury in such a strong manner, it's really encouraging,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We pull for KD and want him to do well and we want him healthy. Now we have our own player who's dealing with an Achilles with Klay. I think KD's play has been inspiring to Klay. In the end all you really want is everybody to be healthy and thriving in this league because the league is better for it, and you root for individual people.” QUOTEABLE “He’s Kevin Durant and his name speaks for itself. He walks into the gym and people know who he is. The dude is 7-foot and can freakin’ light it up, so he’s a monster.” -- Bazemore. UP NEXT Nets: At Sacramento on Monday night to continue a five-game West Coast road trip. Warriors: Host Cavaliers on Monday night having won the last six against Cleveland and five straight in the series at home. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • UFC 258 results: Usman finishes Burns; Grasso outpoints Barber

    Kamaru Usman knocked out Gilbert Burns in the third round after a back-and-forth fight in the main event of UFC 258.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in OT in Game 6 of marathon series

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams. The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena. Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead. Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves. Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots. Theresa Smith, The Associated Press

  • How Nick Nurse will balance minutes when OG Anunoby returns

    With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.

  • Pageau, Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over Boston on Saturday night that ended the Bruins' 10-game point streak. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves as the Islanders extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Jordan Eberle also had a goal and an assist and Leo Komarov chipped in with two assists. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots but the Bruins’ five-game winning streak came to an end. David Pastrnak added two assists for Boston, which lost for just the second time this season in regulation — both against the Islanders. With the game tied at 2, Islanders captain Anders Lee corralled a pass in front of Rask and delivered a cross-ice pass to set up Barzal at 5:30 of the third period. The 23-year-old centre extended his point streak to eight games. Eberle assisted on the power-play tally. Pageau extended the Islanders’ third-period lead to two goals with a short-handed score at 14:32. Komarov intercepted a loose puck at the Islanders' blue line to start the sequence. Pageau has 14 short-handed goals since the 2014-15 season. The Bruins’ only other regulation loss this season came against the Islanders on Jan. 18th. Bergeron evened the score at 2 with a nifty wrist shot at 16:51 of the second period. Marchand and Pastrnak assisted on the play. The Islanders scored twice within 3:26 to erase a one-goal first-period deficit. Pageau banged home a rebound at 11:26 of the first period. Defenceman Ryan Pulock tossed a puck on net from a sharp angle to create the rebound opportunity. Komarov also assisted. Eberle’s shot from the outside trickled past Rask at 15:16 to give the Islanders a 2-1 edge. Brock Nelson assisted on the play and became the 22nd Islanders player to reach 300 career points with the franchise. Defenceman Scott Mayfield picked up the secondary assist. Marchand opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. Bergeron found Marchand all alone in the slot as the savvy winger netted his 299th career goal. Boston defenceman John Moore made his season debut. The Bruins were originally slated to have two games against the Devils next week, but both have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. Boston will enjoy a rare week-long break during a truncated 56-game season. STARTS AT THE TOP Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have 2,150 combined wins, the most by any duo in NHL history. Trotz recently surpassed Ken Hitchcock for sole possession of third place on the league’s all-time win list. MILESTONES APPROACHING Marchand is one goal short of his 300th. … Rask is three wins shy of his 300th NHL victory. … David Krejci needs four points to reach a career total of 700. … Pastrnak skated in his 397th career game Saturday. UP NEXT Islanders: Visit the Buffalo Sabres Monday. Bruins: Travel to Lake Tahoe to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21 in one of the NHL’s two outdoor games this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win

    BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Messi struck twice from well outside the area as Alavés was beaten 5-1. Messi matched former teammate Xavi Hernández’s club record for the most league appearances by starting the match at Camp Nou. Forward Francisco Trincão also scored twice in Barcelona’s win before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in their highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday. Atlético got goals from Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa to win at Granada 2-1 and bounce back from a draw against Celta Vigo in the last round, which ended a winning run of eight consecutive rounds. Diego Simeone’s side, which has lost only once in 21 rounds, is eight points clear of Barcelona and titleholder Real Madrid. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Coyotes' Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

    NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan announces return to lacrosse

    Before finding success in New England, Hogan was a star of the Penn State lacrosse team.

  • Daughter of Lombardi Trophy's designer wants apology from Tom Brady for trophy toss

    Just wait until she finds out what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.

  • PSG moves into first place with narrow win as Lyon loses 2-1

    Paris Saint-Germain took first place in the French league by scraping a 2-1 home win against Nice, and then profited from Lyon's surprise 2-1 home loss to Montpellier on Saturday. But those results left Lille needing only a draw at home to mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim first place. Lyon had won five straight games, but fell behind in the 19th minute when Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier latched onto a superb cross from striker Andy Delort. Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalized seconds before the interval, sweeping home from close range after Houssem Aouar's header was saved. Savanier's free kick midway through the second half was poorly dealt with by Lyon's defence, and substitute Elye Wahi scored. Frustrated forward Islam Slimani had two headers saved in stoppage time as Lyon pushed hard for an equalizer. Earlier, defending champion PSG overcame an awful blunder by central defender Marquinhos to win with a late Moise Kean goal. Marquinhos was under no pressure on the ball, but instead of clearing it he passed left across the penalty area and Rony Lopes intercepted the ball and finished with a powerful shot in the 50th minute. Nice striker Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar 10 minutes later after the visitors sliced through PSG’s defence with ease — a worrying sign given it faces Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Tuesday. But with Nice right on top, PSG scored against the run of play when Kylian Mbappe crossed to the back post and Mauro Icardi expertly volleyed a pass to give Kean an easy header in the 75th. Julian Draxler capped a rare appearance with a goal to put PSG ahead midway through the first half. The Germany winger slotted in from close range after Icardi slid to meet a cross and his shot bounced off the post toward Draxler. With PSG only third in the league before the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino could ill afford to rest key players but also had to keep in mind the Champions League match against Barcelona. Neymar is out injured for the next four weeks with an adductor injury, winger Angel Di Maria is nursing a thigh problem, and midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering from a bruised hip. “Marco trained today, he's still feeling a bit of pain,” Pochettino said. “We'll see how things develop over the next few days.” There was one bright spot, however. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas started after recovering from an adductor injury. In Saturday's other game, sixth-placed Lens drew at struggling Reims 1-1. Kosovo midfielder Arber Zeneli netted early for Reims and striker Florian Sotoca equalized in the second half. SUNDAY'S GAMES While Lille seeks an eighth straight win, Monaco is also in fine form and can notch a ninth straight with a home win against 17th-place Lorient. Lille's defence has been rock-solid, allowing only one goal in the past seven games while Monaco has conceded 10 in eight matches. Fourth-placed Monaco will be one point behind Lyon if it wins. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Panik agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

    TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press

  • Antoine Winfield Jr. fined $7,815 for mocking Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV

    Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't regret his actions after the Super Bowl.

  • Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday. Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves. The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona. The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019. SENATORS 2, JETS 1 WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg. Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots. The Associated Press

  • Justin Turner returns to Dodgers on two-year, $34M deal

    The World Series champs are getting a big piece back.

  • Is Kamaru Usman on Georges St-Pierre's level?

    It’s almost heresy to suggest anyone is on St-Pierre’s level, but if Usman isn’t already there, he’s getting very close.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime loses in five sets to Aslan Karatsev at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime collapsed in heartbreaking fashion at the fourth round of this year's Australian Open. The 20-year-old lost to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. Auger-Aliassime held a two sets to none lead over Karatsev before losing his next three sets. A win for the Canadian would have sent him to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career. "It's a shame," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's really a shame that I couldn't get through today. It's difficult to swallow but it's tennis. That's how it is. That's life." Karatsev upset No. 8-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Following his victory over the Canadian, Karatsev will face Belarus's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Dimitrov shut down Austria's Dominic Thiem in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-0, in their fourth round match. "He played good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, I wish I could've served better. But, I can't just snap my fingers and it just happens. I got to be just a better player overall to overcome these situations." The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime found himself cruising through the first two sets. He needed 39 minutes to win the first set over the Russian qualifier. Partway through, Auger-Aliassime fought off a game point opportunity while down 0-40. The youngster won the next five points to give himself a 5-2 lead in the set. Down 1-0 in the second set, Auger-Aliassime hit three aces to win his first game. He would then win his next five consecutive games to take the set in 29 minutes. Karatsev would begin to mount his comeback in the third set. Both players traded the first two points of the set before Karatsev won the next two points to put Auger-Aliassime down 4-2. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set, his first dropped set of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first game of the fourth set before winning his first game to tie it at 1-1. Karatsev would then win the next three games and would fire five aces before eventually winning the fourth set. The final set was uncharted territory for both players as neither of them had ever played in a fifth set. After dropping the opening game of the fifth set, Karatsev broke the Canadian to go up 2-1. Karatsev was up 4-2 later in the set before both players fought at deuce on six occasions for 12 minutes. Auger-Aliassime would eventually win the advantage and secure his third point of the set. The two would each win one more game before Karatsev had three match points to put the Canadian away. The Russian only needed one to defeat the 20-year-old. "The positive thing is, mentally, I stayed positive," Auger-Aliassime said. "I believed until the end. Even when I was down in the fifth set I still tried, I still believed." The match-deciding fifth lasted 58 minutes before Karatsev pulled off the comeback win. Canadian Milos Raonic is slated to play his fourth round match against top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia later Sunday, if the latter is healthy. Djokovic says he hurt a stomach muscle during his third round victory over American Taylor Fritz. Raonic is 0-11 lifetime against Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canucks snap six-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary Flames

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks put on their work boots Saturday — literally. Coming into yet another battle against the Calgary Flames, the team was on a six-game losing skid. There had been signs of improvement in Vancouver's last two outings, but the results had been the same. The squad opted to change things up on Saturday, ditching the traditional rink-arrival attire — suits and ties — for something a bit more casual. "We made a thing that we all had to wear work boots coming into the rink and I think it showed on the ice that we were ready to work," said defenceman Tyler Myers. Jackets, hoodies and toques replaced the usual suits and ties in a sartorial swap that seemed to pay off on the ice. The Canucks bumped their slump, earning a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames (7-6-1). Coach Travis Green said he didn't know his team would be ditching their formal look ahead of the game. "I found out watching Hockey Night in Canada, saw some of the pictures of our guys coming in. But I liked it. They would have got my blessing on it," he said. "Maybe the coaches need to get in on it, too.” Vancouver (7-11-0) was dominant from the start on Saturday, peppering Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom with nine shots in the first eight minutes of the game and outshooting Calgary 20-4 across the period. The Canucks weren't looking at the shot clock, focusing instead on playing well, said Quinn Hughes. “We just wanted the result. We kept playing, didn’t fall asleep," he said. "And we played a good game.” Hughes finally beat Markstrom 9:27 into the second period on Vancouver's 29th shot of the night. The 21-year-old defenceman picked the puck off a Flames' stick at the Calgary blue line and appeared poised to pass before releasing a bomb from the low hash marks. His second goal of the season put the Canucks up 1-0. Sam Bennett tied things up for the Flames less than two minutes later, and Myers delivered the game winner with just over five minutes to go on the game clock. The veteran defenceman's excitement was evident as he pumped his fist and yelled. “The emotion, it was just because we got the lead at the end of the game and it’s been awhile," Myers said. "I thought we deserved a better fate in the last couple of games. We stuck with it, we came out hard tonight, played a real consistent game, (goalie Thatcher Demko) made some big saves for us. It was a huge win for the group.” Brandon Sutter added some insurance for Vancouver with an empty-net strike after Calgary pulled Markstrom with just over two minutes to go. The Flames' goalie stopped 43-of-45 shots on the night. "Vancouver is a desperate team and they threw a lot of pucks at the net and there's a lot of volume," Markstrom said. "But, you know, at the end of the day it's my job to stop the puck and it's frustrating for me to feel like I'm playing a really good game and then five minutes left not come up with one more save to at least take it to overtime and get a point and give the team a chance." Calgary coach Geoff Ward said his squad simply wasn't competitive on Saturday. "We got what we deserved tonight," he said. "We got out worked, out skated, out competed. So usually when that happens, you don't get the result you want." Vancouver kept the Flames hemmed in their own zone for much of the game, and didn't allow goalie Demko to be tested until 11 minutes in when he stopped a tip by Matthew Tkachuk. The goaltender had 18 saves for Vancouver. Demko said it can be hard to maintain positivity when a team is on a losing streak, but the Canucks have done a good job of trying to bring fun to the rink recently. "Not getting the result’s tough, but trend in the right direction, we can build off those things and keep high emotion in the room and have a little fun with it," he said. "And I thought the guys came to the rink ready to play tonight and it showed.” The two sides will face off again in Vancouver on Monday. NOTES: Calgary's Mikael Backlund was injured clocking a shot in the first period and did not return. … Flames defenceman Connor Mackey made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old signed with Calgary last March after playing three seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13. 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Kamaru Usman devastates Gilbert Burns with TKO finish at UFC 258

    The end came at 34 seconds of the third, when referee Herb Dean stepped in to halt it as Usman was pounding Burns from the top.

  • AP source: Canadian Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal

    NEW YORK — Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled second season with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed Saturday to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The native of Ladner, B.C. can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for starts: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22. He earned $4,629,630 in prorated pay from a $12.5 million salary last year with New York. Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18, striking out 617 and walking 168 in 582 1/3 innings. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for a top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson. Paxton struggled in the first half of his first season in New York, rediscovered his breaking ball in the second half and went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA. He won a career-best 10 straight starts before leaving his final regular-season start after one inning that Sept. 27. The Yankees said he had a tight left glute muscle, and he returned to go 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three post-season starts, allowing five runs in 13 innings. But he needed surgery in February 2020, when Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy to repair a herniated disk and remove a peridiscal cyst. Paxton was able to start the season on time when the pandemic caused a delay until late July, but he went just 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts. He did not pitch after Aug. 20 after sustaining what the Yankees said was a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. He became a free agent, and the Yankees let Paxon, Masahiro Tanana and J.A. Happ leave as free agents, replacing then with Corey Kluber and Jameson Tallion. Paxton figures to join a rotation initially projected to include Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Sheffield and Justin Dunn. Coming off a third-place finish in the AL West at 27-33, Seattle previously added free agent right-handed Chris Flexen, agreeing to a $4.75 million, two-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Australian Open Day 7: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka both survive biggest challenges yet

    Osaka saved two match points to advance to the quarterfinals.