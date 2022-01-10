Historic home on ‘landscaped wooded bliss’ lists in Missouri for $1.4M. Look around

A dreamy property that doubles as an historic wedding venue has hit the real estate market in St. Louis, Missouri for $1.4 million.

Known as The Larimore House, the historic home includes a large entertainment facility that can be “a corporate retreat, destination resort facility, catering venue for weddings, reunions, conferences, banquets or wineries,” the listing on Realtor.com said. The estate, which has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on nearly 4.5 acres and was built before the Civil War in 1858.

While the new owners can turn this place into anything they desire, the property was one of the largest farms in the Midwest, the Larimore Weddings website says.

“Wilson Larimore moved from the foothills of Kentucky to the fertile land by the Mississippi River in the year 1850,” the website says. “He purchased approximately 2,000 acres which he farmed using the then new mechanical farming equipment (steam engines were new at the time). Soon, the Larimore farm became renowned for its productivity and won many awards at the then popular agricultural fairs in and around St. Louis.”

The 5,000-square-foot main house has a plethora of features, according to the listing and the house’s website, including:

Gas fireplaces in every room

One-bedroom apartment

Cook’s fireplace

12-foot ceilings

Widow’s walk

Cupola crown

The property also has a carriage house, gazebos and even a summer kitchen.

According to the website, St. Louis County registered the home on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989 after it was bought by the Bovey family who restored the property.

