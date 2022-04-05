Historic Hawks! Kansas sets two NCAA Tournament comeback records in winning title

The Kansas Jayhawks on Monday won their first men’s basketball national championship since 2008, and did it in historic fashion.

The Jayhawks defeated North Carolina 72-69 and overcame the largest deficit and the biggest halftime hole in men’s NCAA Tournament championship game history.

The Tar Heels led by 16 points at 38-22 with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half, and North Carolina was up 40-25 at the midpoint.

But Kansas went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second half and led by as many as six at one point at 56-50. North Carolina came back to tie it at 57, but Kansas eventually prevailed.

Here is a closer look at the (now) old records.

Halftime deficit overcome to win title game

10, Kentucky vs. Utah. The Wildcats were behind 41-31 but won 78-69 on March 30, 1998

8, Loyola Chicago vs. Cincinnati. Loyola trailed but won 60-58 (OT) on March 3-23, 1963

6, Indiana vs. Michigan. The Hoosiers were down 35-29 but won 86-68 on March 29, 1976

5, Villanova vs. North Carolina. Villanova was behind 39-34 but won 77-74 on April 4, 2016

Deficit overcome to win title game

15, Loyola Chicago vs. Cincinnati. Loyola was down 45-30 with 14:00 left in the second half but won 60-58 in overtime on March 23, 1963

12, Kentucky vs. Utah. Kentucky trailed 45-33 with 17:48 left in the second half but won 78-69 on March 30, 1998