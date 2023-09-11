Historic Hadassah Bazaar garage sale revived in Calgary

Donated items, including books, CDs, records, toys, puzzles and more were on sale for a dollar or less at the Hadassah Bazaar in Calgary on Sunday. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

Calgarians lined up early Sunday morning outside the Beth Tzedec Synagogue in the city's southwest to shop for a good cause.

On Sunday, CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO), a national organization founded in 1917 that supports women and children in Canada and Israel, revived the Hadassah Bazaar, a garage sale that has a long history in Calgary.

Donated books, CDs, records, toys, puzzles and more were on sale for a dollar or less, with all proceeds going to support victims of domestic violence.

CHW's latest fundraising campaign 'Starting over Safely' aims to raise money to give women and children who have recently left domestic violence situations a fresh start.

Dorothy Hanson, the president of the Calgary chapter of CHW, said they were overjoyed with the turnout for the event, which she says they plan to hold annually going forward.

Dorothy Hanson, the president of the Calgary chapter of CHW, said they plan to make next year's Hadassah Bazaar "bigger and better". (Helen Pike/CBC)

"We are just so happy with the people who have shown up from everywhere in this city to shop and have fun and do something for a good cause," said Hanson.

"People seem to be thrilled throughout the community because people have such strong memories of the Hadassah Bazaar."

The Hadassah Bazaar was first held in Calgary in 1960 in Mewata Armoury. The event was later moved to the Big Four building and was held there annually until 1987 when the Calgary Olympic Committee took over the space.

Back then, Hanson said that women in the Jewish community would bake and cook for months in advance to prepare for the bazaar.

Sarah Brodsky, the chair for Sunday's Hadassah Bazaar, said she remembers her own mother taking part in the baking preparations.

"Next year we're really hoping to get on board with the baking [again] as well," said Brodsky.

"Our mothers used to go to homes and bake and then they'd sell it. Somebody told me they sold cheesecake for a quarter."

Women prepare bread and bagels for the Hadassah Bazaar, published in the Calgary Herald, March 23, 1971.

Women prepare bread and bagels for the Hadassah Bazaar, published in the Calgary Herald, March 23, 1971. (Archives Society of Alberta)

Brodsky said they received so many donations for the garage sale that they eventually had to stop accepting items.

Bracko home furnishings, a sponsor of the event, sent trucks around the city to pick up donated items before they were delivered to the synagogue on Tuesday.

Brodsky said their team of volunteers then spent the week sorting through everything.

Similar events are being held Sunday across the country in Victoria, Montreal, Toronto, London, Ont., and Ottawa.

Hanson said that after today's success CHW will have another whole year of planning ahead for the next Hadassah Bazaar.

"There are lots of things we'll be talking about and discussing to make it bigger and better."