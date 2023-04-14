Historic fishing port turns bright orange - but no one is sure why

The water at Whitehaven Harbour has turned orange, prompting an investigation to find to why

An investigation is under way to get to the bottom of the strange mystery of a town whose harbour inexplicably turned bright orange.

At the end of last year, locals and officials were bewildered when Whitehaven Harbour in Cumbria took on the tertiary hue.

The waterway - believed to be “the gateway to the lakes” - was previously used for importing fish, sugar and chemicals for a detergent factory.

The harbour, called the Old Quay, is believed to have been built in 1634 by a nearby landowner, making it one of the oldest coal wharves in Britain.

Network Rail will carry out a hydrogeological survey on the groundwater above a nearby railway tunnel as part of the investigation into why the rust-coloured water has been flowing in through a culvert in Queens Dock.

It comes after the Coal Authority confirmed polluted water flowing in from a nearby stream could be a contributing factor, according to the New Civil Engineer.

The aim of the hydrogeological survey is to create a detailed 3D picture to better understand where the water is coming from.

Tests were carried out by the Environment Agency when the water first changed colour at the end of last year. It was concluded there was no evidence of sewage, but “increased metals in the water” were identified.

Tests are taking place into why the water has changed colour - Jackie Wilkinson/Stockimo/Alamy

A spokesman for Network Rail told MailOnline: “Our teams are continuing to help investigate the exact source of the water discolouration in Whitehaven Harbour.

“This involves ongoing technical surveys of groundwater conditions in the land above a railway tunnel which takes the Cumbrian coastline under the town.

“When these tests are complete, we will share the information with the council and other agencies to help get to the bottom of where the discoloured water is coming from.”

Experts will measure the topography, infrastructure, historic mining features and geology of the surroundings.

At first, it was believed that the discolouration could be due to underground exploration carried out by engineers working on a new mine.

Access to the harbour was vastly improved with the installation of an £8.5 million sea lock in 1998, which protects the town from tidal flooding.

The sea lock at the port is also closed this week for scheduled annual maintenance.

After three months, results will be collated of the surface and groundwater tests will build a 3D picture of how the water became discoloured.

John Baker, from Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners, told the BBC: “It's not straightforward but hopefully we can then look at a solution to then stop the discoloured water entering Bransty Beck and then into the harbour.”

He provided assurance that when the discoloured water was diverted or stopped from entering the harbour, it would only take “a couple of weeks, depending on weather conditions” for the water to return to normal.