Historic Farm Resurrected as Largest Wedding Venue in Tennessee With Private Island

SPRINGVILLE, Tenn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A historic farm is currently being resurrected as the largest wedding venue and lodging hot spot in Springville, Tennessee. Sandy Creek Farms in Springville, TN, is officially the largest wedding venue in Tennessee, boasting six separate venues on 430 private acres.

The property has been lovingly expanded to include a 20-acre lake and island, 10 miles of trails within pine forests, and six cabins for lodging. Sandy Creek Farms is the largest venue in Tennessee with a private island.

Of the desire to create the largest wedding venue in Tennessee, venue manager Michelle Jarrell said, "We want to transform the property into a destination wedding venue that is unlike any other in the United States. We're continuing to expand our property and offerings."

Some highlights of Sandy Creek Farms include:

430 private acres with manicured forests, extensive landscaping, and outdoor sculptures

Private island featuring a natural stone pavilion, underwater lighting, and fountain

10 miles of hiking trails

Fishing and 4-wheeling allowed on the property

Six indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception venues

Six lodging accommodations

On-site gym, guest laundries, and kitchen, and watercraft rentals

About Sandy Creek Farms: Sandy Creek Farms is a wedding venue located in Springville, Tennessee. Officially opened in 2019, the venue has hosted almost 100 events, including weddings, graduations, and corporate events. Sandy Creek Farms also offers lodging accommodations and has six cabins on-site.

