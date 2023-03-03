Before historic EV announcement, these 7 big projects brought hundreds of jobs to Richland County

Patrick McCreless
·4 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Richland County has been on an economic development roll lately.

Scout Motors Inc., backed by Volkswagen, announced on Friday it would build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Blythewood — a $2 billion investment that could potentially create 4,000 jobs. While that is one of the biggest economic development announcements the county has ever seen, the area certainly hasn’t been hurting for projects that have promised to invest millions of dollars and generate hundreds of jobs in recent years.

From alcohol brewing facilities, to air conditioning manufacturing and clothing distribution, Richland County has had a wide variety of big economic development projects poised to pump millions of dollars into the local economy.

Here are the seven biggest economic development projects announced in Richland County over the last six years.

Richland County 2022

  • Mark Anthony Brewing cut the ribbon on its $490 million, 1.3-million-square foot brewery in the Pineview Industrial Park. The development brought more than 300 jobs. This is one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in over 25 years, according to the Richland County Economic Development Office. Mark Anthony Brewing’s new facility, located in Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, produces White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails. The new facility was built to provide capacity to keep up with consumer demand in the southern United States. Mark Anthony Brewing provides supply chain management and brewing services for The Mark Anthony Group, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage companies.

  • The Ritedose Corporation announced it is expanding at the Carolina Research Park in a $81 million investment that will create nearly 100 jobs. The Ritedose Corp.’s first phase of expansion includes adding square footage to its existing facility. The expansion will also involve internal renovations to the facility’s existing structure. When complete, the expansion will allow the company to manufacture an additional 400 million doses of pharmaceuticals. Also, the first phase of the expansion and the addition of approximately 50 of the 94 total jobs is set to be completed in early 2024. Founded in 1995, locally-owned Ritedose Corp. operates a state-of-the-art “blow-fill-seal” (BFS) facility, where liquid-pharmaceuticals are formulated, filled and packaged for distribution. For over 25 years, the company has been an industry leader in the aseptic production of sterile, single-dose medication, serving the contract development manufacturing, generics and 503B outsourcing markets, a development office press release states. The company’s customers include small startups, retail pharmacies and large pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers and hospital systems.

  • PurePower Technologies is set to expand in Blythewood in a $5.4 million investment that will create 300 jobs. PurePower supplies diesel fuel injection systems for Ford Motor Co. and other diesel engine manufacturers. The $5.4 million will be invested over two years toward machinery and other equipment to build production capacity and improve efficiency at PurePower’s facility. More investment is anticipated after the first two years of the agreement.

Richland County 2021

  • BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the state’s largest insurance provider, announced that it expected to hire 700 new employees and make $60 million in new technology investments over the next five years in Columbia. BlueCross currently has more than 14,000 workers in Richland County.

Richland County 2017

  • Charter NEX Films announced it would locate a new specialty film manufacturing operations in Richland County. The project was expected to bring $85 million of capital investment and lead to the creation of more than 110 new jobs. Charter NEX Films is one of North America’s leading independent producers of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other critical performance applications. The company’s products are used for a variety of applications, including food, medical and protective purposes. Located in the Carolina Pines Industrial Park on Farrow Road in Blythewood, the company announced it would construct a new 140,000-square-foot facility. Hiring for the new positions was projected to begin in the second quarter of 2018.

  • Trane, a leading global provider of indoor heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, announced it would invest $96 million and create 700 new jobs to increase its overall flexibility in line with business growth. Trane at the time of the announcement had approximately 600 employees in South Carolina. Located at 400 Killian Road in Columbia, Trane’s previous facility made components and units for HVAC equipment. The expansion, completed in 2019, grew the facility by 680,000 square feet.

  • LuLaRoe, a national provider of women’s and men’s clothing, announced it would locate a new distribution center in Richland County. The project was expected to bring approximately $35 million of new capital investment and create at least 1,000 new jobs over the next few years. The distribution center was finished in mid-2017. Founded in 2013 by DeAnne and Mark Stidham in Corona, California, LuLaRoe clothing is sold by more than 80,000 Independent Fashion Retailers throughout the United States.

Latest Stories

  • China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

  • Heating oil, gas, diesel prices climb back up

    A five-week string of falling heating oil and diesel prices on P.E.I. ended Friday morning. It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The maximum price of heating oil rose 4.3 cent per litre to $1.408. The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 4.7 cents to $2.003 per litre.. Gas prices have been more up and down over that same period, but mostly down. Last week the price per litre was about 12 cents lower than at the end of January. On F

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars - live updates

    European Union diplomats have been forced to delay a key vote on plans to ban combustion engine cars across the bloc from 2035, after Germany and Italy mounted a last-minute revolt.

  • At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in

    Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma and others from China's crackdown-hit internet sector will be absent from this year's parliamentary sessions, as Beijing boosts representation from the tech hardware sector, delegate lists show. Nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) will gather in Beijing on Sunday for its first meeting since Xi Jinping secured a norm-breaking third leadership term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party last October.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Europe's trade deficit with Russia down by a third in December, Eurostat says

    The European Union's trade deficit with Russia dropped in December to a third of its level before the Ukraine war, as imports of coal, gas and oil slumped, data from the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday. Europe has been trying to wean itself off Russian gas and oil and find alternative sources for its energy needs after Moscow cut pipeline deliveries to the EU following its Ukraine invasion. The EU has also imposed a ban on Russian seaborne crude oil imports from Dec. 5.

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Ecuador’s Oil Industry Is In Deep Crisis

    Ecuador’s national oil company Petroecuador declared a force majeure on almost all of its production last week as problems seem to continue to pile up for the country’s crisis-stricken oil industry

  • Tesla sold 74,402 China-made EVs in February, up 32% y/y

    Tesla sold 74,402 China-made electric vehicles (EV) in February, up 31.65% from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Friday. That was up 12.6% from January, when the U.S. electric car maker delivered 66,051 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Rival BYD with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids sold 191,664 vehicles last month, CPCA data showed.

  • Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

    Russia is set to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, and the move could have significant implications for oil markets

  • Tesla's investor day showed it is 'one generation ahead' of rival automakers in EV race, former Ford CEO says

    "Tesla still has the leg-up on the competition, and I think they demonstrated that yesterday," Mark Fields told CNBC.

  • Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges

    Fishers of Maine lobster, one of the most lucrative seafood species in the U.S., had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new fishing restrictions. Maine lobster has exploded in value in recent years in part due to growing international demand from countries such as China. The industry brought about 98 million pounds of lobster to the docks worth about $389 million in 2022, Maine regulators said Friday.

  • Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after record-breaking snowfall

    Yosemite National Park will stay closed indefinitely after record snowfall.The popular tourist destination was due to reopen on Wednesday (1 March) but will remain closed as 15ft of snow is covering some of the roads.Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and broke its snow record in recent days, with 40 inches on the ground, passing the previous high of 36 inches in 1969.There is currently no word as to when the park will reopen, or be safe again for visitors.

  • Volkswagen board discusses two new North America plants at meeting - sources

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's supervisory board will on Friday discuss plans for two new factories in North America, one production plant and one battery cell factory, two people familiar with the matter said. While the committee is expected to approve a site for its Scout brand in the United States, discussions around a gigafactory are open-ended, the sources said. Other issues on the meeting's agenda are Volkswagen's annual results and its dividend, the people said.

  • Fuel prices fall for fourth month in a row but diesel still 'seriously overpriced'

    Drivers face a ‘pump price shock’ in less than two weeks if chancellor drops 5p duty cut.

  • Tesla's plan to slash its use of rare-earth metals in future vehicle production sends semiconductor stocks tumbling

    Tesla has a history of not meeting its own timelines, so some investors are buying the dip in companies that work with silicon carbide.

  • US natgas up 3% to 5-week high on record LNG feedgas, colder weather forecasts

    U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a five-week high on Friday, with the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants set to hit a daily record high and on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in two weeks than previously expected. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to hit a daily record high as Freeport LNG's facility in Texas keeps pulling in more of the fuel after exiting an eight-month outage in February. Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, up from 1.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv, a sign the company likely started the second of three liquefaction trains at the plant.

  • COLUMN-Automakers rush in where miners fear to tread: Andy Home

    The race for electric vehicle (EV) battery metals is heating up. Automakers can't go green without having sufficient quantities of the lithium, nickel and cobalt that make the batteries work. Fear of missing out, quite literally, is generating an industry-wide shift to investing directly in the mining sector to ensure future supplies of the battery inputs.

  • Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada

    Lithium Americas Corp said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start. The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

  • Tomato shortage: How far is Brexit to blame?

    Many people have claimed Brexit is to blame for the UK tomato shortage - what is the evidence?