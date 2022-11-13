The historic Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded. Watch the video

The 17-story tower of the historic Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach was successfully imploded just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The oceanfront building at 6701 Collins Ave. crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds after a series of thundering booms, marking the end of the road for a hotel that famously hosted the Beatles in 1964 and fell into disrepair in recent years.

A crowd of people who gathered on the beach to watch the implosion near 64th Street cheered as the building fell, then quickly was sent scrambling as a large cloud of dust moved south. Crowds also gathered across the street on Indian Creek Drive to see the building’s demise.

The implosion seemed to set off a smoke alarm in at least one nearby building.

A spokesperson for the city of Miami Beach confirmed there were no immediate issues from the implosion.

BREAKING: The historic Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach was just imploded. pic.twitter.com/aLJgmGuvSp — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) November 13, 2022

Steven Cheshire, a South Beach resident, brought his six-year-old daughter to the beach to watch the event.

“A building blowing up on the beach,” Cheshire said when asked why he was there. “And the Beatles played here on Ed Sullivan. There’s historical significance.”

An “exclusion zone” was established Sunday morning between Collins Avenue and Harding Avenue, from 65th Street to 70th Street. People were not allowed outside in this area.

Traffic on Collins Avenue was closed at 65th Street and diverted to Indian Creek Drive. Roads were expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Structures directly adjacent to the Deauville were vacated during the implosion.

People in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering homes and other buildings. There was expected to be a “significant amount of dust” in the area immediately surrounding the demolition site, according to contractor BG Group LLC.

BG Group oversaw the implosion along with Maryland-based Controlled Demolitions Inc. The same two firms handled the successful implosion of the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South in Surfside after the catastrophic building collapse last June that killed 98 people.

Demolition crews began tearing down the lower portion of the Deauville building in September. Officials first completed asbestos removal from the hotel, which allowed demolition of the building’s pool, pool deck, ballrooms and lobby to begin.

The Deauville had been shuttered since an electrical fire in 2017.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach voters rejected a ballot question to change zoning regulations at the site to allow Miami Dolphins owner and billionaire developer Stephen Ross to build a luxury condo and hotel tower there. Ross had a deal to purchase the property that was contingent on the referendum’s passage.

The city of Miami Beach had sparred in court for years with the Deauville’s owners, the Meruelo family, over millions of dollars in code violations before the city ultimately issued a demolition order earlier this year.

Now, the building’s implosion leaves a hole in the skyline in North Beach, with the future of the site uncertain.

Less than an hour after the implosion, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber sent an email to residents that addressed Tuesday’s election results. He warned that, if the lot sits vacant, “it will only be a magnet for vagrancy and crime and will continue to arrest the economic growth of North Beach for decades.”

Gelber wrote that Ross “may still be interested” in developing the site.

“In any case, we need to go back to the drawing board and find a better option for its future,” he said.

Some residents have argued Ross or another developer should be able to work within existing zoning regulations to build something new at the site, while also paying homage to the Deauville’s history.

“Of course the developers want to build as much as possible,” said Cheshire, the South Beach resident, noting that he voted against the ballot question. “But you can still build a great big project here.”