This historic castle in need of some TLC is the perfect renovation project

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

From House Beautiful

A remote castle with royal links, surrounded by 87 acres of woodland, is for sale in Cork, Ireland, for £2.5 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Glengarriff Castle has played host to famous writers, artists and members of the royal family over the years. Dating from 1790, and built by Colonel Simon White (brother to the First Earl of Bantry), the castle is packed with illustrious history.

Step inside and you'll discover traditional stone walls, a fireplace, a square tower, round tower and completely breathtaking picture-perfect gardens. New homeowners will also be moments from the idyllic Irish beach, which is like having a little slice of paradise on your doorstep.

You'll need an eye for renovation if you want to put down an offer, as the property will need a complete overhaul. The castle already has planning permission, so it's perfect for new owners to add their personal flair. While many of the windows have already been replaced, some works that have yet to be completed include underpinning, decorating and other structural jobs.

Plans for the next phase show a magnificent hallway, a grand banqueting hall/ballroom, as well as a kitchen, breakfast room and a living room at ground level. There is also space for a wine cellar, sauna, and additional work spaces. Upstairs there are six bedrooms, plus further living spaces and a staff wing.

The team at Christie's explain: 'This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to own and restore this magnificent piece of Ireland's history, and bring this extraordinary castle back to glory, to your own style and taste.'



This castle is currently on the market for £2,507,252 via Christie's Real Estate.

While this property (or its remains) might not be for everyone, it certainly will look rather breathtaking once completed. Take a tour around the castle below...



Story continues





Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Photo credit: Christies Real Estate

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like