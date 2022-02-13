Historic Canadian aircraft set to get a facelift, courtesy of the City of Moncton

4 min read
The inauguration ceremony for the CF-100 in 1966. At centre is then-MP Margaret Rideout with Mayor Leonard Jones on the right. (City of Moncton - image credit)
The inauguration ceremony for the CF-100 in 1966. At centre is then-MP Margaret Rideout with Mayor Leonard Jones on the right. (City of Moncton - image credit)

A piece of aviation history will get a facelift this spring by the City of Moncton.

The Avro CF-100 was gifted to the city in 1966 and sits on a concrete pedestal in Centennial Park.

Dan Hicks, the city's director of parks operations, says its planned refurbishment is part of a broader effort to spruce up a number of historic artifacts at the park.

Centennial is also home to a naval anchor, a WWII tank, and a century-old locomotive that are all showing signs of wear from exposure to the weather.

Turnbull Chapter CAHS/Facebook
Turnbull Chapter CAHS/Facebook

Hicks said this will be his first attempt at restoring an aircraft, but he's had advice from several people with expertise on the subject.

"The New Brunswick Turnbull Chapter [of the Canadian Aviation Historical Society] reached out to me when they heard we were doing this project," Hicks said. "They had a couple of their people get up in a boom lift and look it over."

The group refurbished the aircraft 21 years ago, but they found a few issues during their recent inspection, he said.

While it's in reasonable shape mechanically, the paint and decals have dulled and there was some minor damage to one aileron, a few of the exterior lights and to the glass canopy over the cockpit.

That's not surprising, given its age.

This particular aircraft, serial number 18488, was built by Avro Canada and entered service with the RCAF in 1955, making it 67 years old this June.

Shane Magee/CBC
Shane Magee/CBC

A subsonic jet fighter, this one flew with No. 428 Squadron as an interceptor during the height of the Cold War.

The CF-100 Canuck, affectionately known as the "Clunk" by the aircrew who flew it, has the distinction of being the only Canadian-designed fighter aircraft to ever enter mass-production.

Because of that, a number of them are on display across Canada.

Jim Hurlburt, who runs Heritage Metal Restoration in Barrie, Ont., has restored two CF-100s over the past decade.

Hurlburt said that because they're made with aluminum, care has to be taken when sandblasting their paint away.

carolynparrish.ca
carolynparrish.ca

"We sandblasted with crushed glass," he said, adding that his crews took care to blast the surface on an angle to avoid damaging it.

It took a two-boom, four-person crew 2½ weeks to strip the paint, apply an epoxy primer, paint and decals, and then top-coat everything with urethane.

"I'm really happy with the way they turned out," Hurlburt said.

And with the urethane top-coat, he said, the aircraft should only require an occasional washout and recoating to ensure the paint holds up to the weather.

Kate Letterick/CBC
Kate Letterick/CBC

Hicks said restoring Moncton's CF-100 will be a more delicate job than the other artifacts due for restoration this spring.

Experts told him the anchor, which was on HMCS Magnificent, one of three aircraft carriers that served in the Canadian Navy, just needs a paint job.

"They said 'Just paint it, it's a big block of steel.' "

The tank, a WW II Sherman that served in Italy, needs to be stripped before being repainted, but with steel 50-mm thick, there's no concern about damaging the vehicle, Hicks said.

The locomotive, Engine 5270, which was built at CN in Moncton around the end of the First World War, might take a bit more work.

Last restored in 1988 by employees of the old CN shop, it's a bit weather-worn in spots.

"Some areas need to be restored," Hicks said. "Like, the corners of the cab are rusted out, so there will be some fabrication involved and blasting down to the bare metal."

Turnbull Chapter CAHS/Facebook
Turnbull Chapter CAHS/Facebook

The city is budgeting $500,000 to complete work on all four monuments.

Hicks said Moncton has applied to Veterans Affairs Canada for a grant to help pay for the project.

The work will be tendered out for contract.

The monuments will be fenced off from the public when the work begins this spring, but Hicks hopes people can celebrate the results once the work is done.

"One of the things we're hoping to do is to have some kind of ceremony when we can have a number of people together again."

