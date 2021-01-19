'Just discovered a TV unicorn': It's rare to find a stellar 65-inch smart TV for $428, but here it is
We’re just a few weeks away from Super Bowl LV! Are you ready?
Since you’re probably not watching the Big Game out at a sports bar this year, it’s the perfect time to score a new 4K TV and bring the party home. And if you want a nice TV at a nice discount, here you go: Walmart has slashed the price of this massive Hisense 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV—from $498 to $428.
Great color, crisp audio
The Hisense 4K TV is undeniably sleek—with a near edge-to-edge 65-inch display (more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop. Walmart shoppers love the picture and say it’s also great for gaming.
“I am in love! The picture quality is excellent,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. There are so many apps in the Roku store as well...The quality of the picture while using my Xbox is superb and I haven’t noticed a lag...”
The possibilities are endless
The built-in Roku streamer gives you instant access to thousands of video streaming channels, including Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, ESPN+ and more. In fact, the Roku platform has more streaming channels available compared to Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. It also has smart home features via Roku for hands-free navigation and easier voice search.
“...I personally love the ease of use and the fact that so many of our favorite TV shows and movies are available right at our fingertips,” shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. “The content options are truly endless with the Roku OS! With 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of paid and free channels, we may have just discovered a TV unicorn...”
When you can get a 65-inch smart TV for just $428, you have no reason to miss out on the Big Game this year (it’s on CBS All Access, which is also available on Roku, by the way). Go team!
