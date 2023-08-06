Hiroshima mayor attacks 'folly of nuclear deterrence' on anniversary of atomic bombing

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui pleaded with leaders to take steps towards a nuclear-free world - AFP

Japan criticised Russia’s nuclear sabre-rattling as it marked the 78th anniversary of the dropping of the atom bomb on Hiroshima, with officials branding “deterrence theory” a “folly”.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country would “continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world” despite threats from Moscow to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia’s nuclear threat,” Mr Kishida told a ceremony in Hiroshima.

“Given this situation, it is all the more important to bring back international momentum towards a realisation of a nuclear-free world,” he added.

His remarks came a week after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a key ally of Vladimir Putin’s, said that Moscow may be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive succeeds.

Mr Kishida, whose family comes from Hiroshima, said the devastation unleashed on the city and Nagaski when the United States dropped atomic bombs on them days before the end of World War II “can never be repeated”.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 in Nagasaki three days later.

Sunday’s commemoration included the release of hundreds of white doves, and a peace bell ringing at 8:15am, the time at which the US dropped the bomb on Hiroshima nearly eight decades ago.

About 50,000 participants took part in proceedings, including ageing survivors of the nuclear strikes.

Addressing those gathered, the city’s mayor called the notion of nuclear deterrence a “folly”.

“Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory,” Kazumi Matsui said.

“They must immediately take concrete steps to lead us from the dangerous present towards our ideal world.”

His comments were echoed by UN chief Antonio Guterres, who issued a statement saying that “some countries are recklessly rattling the nuclear sabre once again, threatening to use these tools of annihilation”.

“In the face of these threats, the global community must speak as one. Any use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable,” Mr Guterres said in remarks read by a UN representative.

“World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken with its brave survivors, and emerged emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament,” he added. “More should do so, because the drums of nuclear war are beating once again.”

Hiroshima hosted a G7 summit earlier this year at which the group’s leaders expressed their commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons, but said that in the meantime they should serve to deter aggression and prevent war.