Hiroshima: The day Michiko nearly missed her train

Michiko (right) was working in a munitions factory in Hiroshima at the age of 14

On the morning of 6 August 1945, Michiko overslept.

"I remember thinking, 'I can make it to work on time if I get the later train, but I still might catch my usual train if I run to the station'," she wrote, years later, in an account of the day.

"I ran to Yokogawa station, and I jumped on my usual train in the nick of time."

Michiko's sprint saved her life. It meant she was safely inside her workplace when her city - Hiroshima - was hit by the first nuclear bomb ever used in war.

"If I had missed my usual train, I would have died somewhere between Yokogawa station and Hiroshima station," she wrote.

Michiko Yoshitsuka, 14, was a student at a girls' school in the heart of Hiroshima. But when the city enlisted school children for the war effort, she'd started working at the Toyo Kogyo factory, 8km (5 miles) east of the city centre, making weapons for the Imperial Japanese Army.

If she did oversleep that day, it was through exhaustion rather than laziness.

She spent long hours at the factory. The war had led to widespread food shortages, so she was plagued by hunger, and the previous night - like many nights before it - US B-29 bombers had flown over Hiroshima, triggering air raid sirens.

The all-clear siren had sounded at around 7am.

But no-one outside the Manhattan Project - the US government research group that developed the atomic bombs - could have predicted the devastation that was to come.

The ground crew and pilot of the Enola Gay which dropped the bomb on Hiroshima

The Enola Gay had flown from the US base on Tinian, in the Mariana Islands, to Hiroshima a few hours earlier. At 8.15am it dropped the bomb the Americans affectionately called Little Boy, obliterating the city.

An estimated 140,000 people died in Hiroshima, either immediately or in the months to come.

Michiko survived, thanks to Hijiyama, the high hill between her factory and the city centre, which shielded it from the force of the blast.

She watched the plumage of smoke rising above Hijiyama.

In the chaos, she headed for Nakayamatoge, the mountain path leading to her relatives' house in Gion; on the path she crossed thousands of people leaving the devastated city.

"There were wounded people everywhere. I saw scores of people whose bodies lay burnt and festering, whose eyeballs had popped out from the wind pressure produced by the explosion, or whose internal organs protruded from their bodies and mouths," she wrote.

"As I walked along, someone suddenly grabbed my ankle and begged, 'Young lady, could you give me some water?' I brushed away the hand… and said, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry!' I was filled with fear and walked on to escape."

Mushroom cloud over Hiroshima on 6 Aug 1945

At Gion, Michiko was relieved to find her mother alive. But there was no time to recover.

"For 10 days, my mother and I walked around Hiroshima, asking after my older brother, who was a soldier. We later discovered… he had died near the epicentre… My brother's remains were never found."

She may have survived, but Michiko fell ill soon after. Her symptoms were becoming familiar to the doctors still alive.

"I began to display the symptoms of radiation sickness… I was bleeding from my gums and my nose, I had severe diarrhoea, my hair was falling out, and purple spots were appearing all over my body," she wrote later.

