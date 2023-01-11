Hirokazu Kore-eda On His First Netflix Series ‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ And Revamping Japan’s Film Industry

Liz Shackleton
·6 min read

Cannes Palme d’Or-winning director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first series for Netflix, The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House, is based on a best-selling manga about two young girls who move to Kyoto to start their training as ‘maiko’ or apprentice geisha.

One of them turns out to be a star maiko, but the other is not so talented in the geisha arts, which mostly comprise traditional song and dance, and ends up cooking for the household where the girls are being trained, an activity in which she excels. Neither the manga, created by Aiko Koyama, or the series are set in the Edo period, the golden era of geisha culture, but in contemporary Japan, where the profession still exists and is respected, but is also regarded as a dying art.

More from Deadline

Scheduled to start streaming tomorrow (January 12), the series is produced by Kore-eda and Genki Kawamura, a leading producer behind hits such as Confessions, Mirai and Your Name. Kore-eda also served as showrunner, director and writer on the nine-episode series, and brought on board three up-and-coming filmmakers – Megumi Tsuno, Hiroshi Okuyama and Takuma Sato – to co-write and direct individual episodes.

Nana Mori and Natsuki Deguchi play the two young girls and the cast also includes Aju Makita (True Mothers), veteran actress Keiko Matsuzaka and Ai Hashimoto (Confessions). Ryuto Kondo, who worked with Kore-eda on his 2018 Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters, is the cinematographer.

Kore-eda says he was drawn to the original manga because it’s a “story centred around food”, but as he didn’t know anything about maiko culture and the Kyoto houses in which they do their intensive training, he was interested to research. In some ways, the series has a similar theme to Shoplifters in that they’re both stories about a group of people living together as a kind of family unit, but not related by blood.

“It was also an interesting setting, taking place in another world that is separated from the modern era by just a single street,” Kore-eda adds. “I thought it was a perfect setting for a story set in Kyoto, focused on food and a group of people living together under the same roof.”

Appropriately, for a story about apprenticeship, Kore-eda also used the project as an opportunity to mentor three young filmmakers. After creating the world, co-scripting with another protégé, Mami Sunada, trained through his Bun-Buku production company, and directing the first two episodes himself, he left the young filmmakers to direct the other seven episodes under his supervision. “Young directors can’t afford to just do feature films – it’s important to give them opportunities to direct,” Kore-eda says.

<strong><em>Hirokazu Kore-eda</em></strong>
Hirokazu Kore-eda

The three filmmakers he worked with are not exactly complete newcomers, but are still in the early days of their careers. Tsuno directed one of the segments of the Ten Years Japan anthology; Okuyama won the New Directors Award at San Sebastian film festival for his 2018 debut Jesus; while Sato has had a few films playing on the festival circuit such as Sticks And Stones (2019) and Any Crybabies Around? (2020).

Kore-eda has often spoken about the complacency in the inward-looking Japanese film industry that appears to be holding new talent back, while the South Korean industry powers ahead, not just at home, but internationally. “Japan has many young and talented directors emerging, but I get the impression we don’t have the necessary funding or producers with an international perspective to move on to the next level,” he explains.

Since Shoplifters, Kore-eda has made a film in France, The Truth, an independent project sold by Wild Bunch, and one in Korea – Broker, with CJ ENM, which won Song Kang-ho best actor at last year’s Cannes. He says this has given him useful insights into outward-looking film industries that receive substantial government support.

Last year, he called for Japan to establish a body like France’s CNC or the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), that are involved in funding as well as support programmes for emerging talent. In his conversation with Deadline, he observes that Korea has both those elements that are missing in Japan – funding and internationally-minded producers – in spades: “But while I got a lot of insights, just transplanting them to Japan won’t work. We have to figure out how to do it ourselves, but for now, we just have to keep on learning.”

Kore-eda has also been outspoken about the need to improve working conditions in the Japanese film industry, which is renowned for long hours, low pay and sexual and power harassment, and last year openly supported actors who came forward with accounts of being assaulted by male directors in Japan. But he also acknowledges that changes, both in support structures and working standards, will take a long time to achieve. “The first step is to get consensus within the film industry itself, before involving the government,” he says. “It will be a long process, but I hope we can move forward step by step.”

<strong><em>The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House</em></strong>
The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

For audiences outside of Japan, his appetite for reform may seem at odds with the setting of his Netflix series, as it casts a mostly uncritical eye over a profession that hasn’t really been reformed for centuries, and has been hit by claims of sexual harassment against young maiko in recent years. Kore-eda sidestepped questions about why the series doesn’t broach this side of geisha culture, but explains that the original manga, which sold more than 2.7 million copies and had many younger, female readers, was popular “for several reasons, but mostly young readers loved the friendship between the two girls, who support each other through everything.”

It’s certainly true that solidarity between women is a strong theme throughout the series, and while it’s not exactly a tale of female empowerment, it does have a message about identifying your true talents and calling in life, rather than conforming to society’s expectations. More than anything, it’s a series about food, a subject that the maiko spend much of their time discussing, and the camera reserves its most lingering gaze for carefully-lit shots of oyakodon and steamed eggplant.

Kore-eda has already returned to directing Japanese-language films with Monster, which reunites him with Shoplifters actress Sakura Ando and is also produced by Kawamura. Backed by Toho and Gaga Corp, the project is already in post-production and scheduled for release in June. But he says he’s very likely to return to series and showrunning: “It was fun working with young filmmakers, as they have skills that I don’t have. I think I’ll be asked to take on this kind of role more in the future.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he described on Friday as a two-game plan, could pay off now that the Ravens and Bengals are set for a rematch in Cincinnati next week in the first round of the AFC playoffs. “We did what’s best for our team and our

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. In six CFL seasons, the five-foot-11, 190-pound back has appeared in 101 regular-season games for the Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The University of Florida product has a career 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. "As we continue to

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying