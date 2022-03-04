Tech job openings are booming in the Triangle

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 4, 2022

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

North Carolina’s tech economy is continuing to break records — this time it’s for having a record number of job openings.

Everyone from Apple down to the youngest startups seem to be hiring right now. There were 47,778 tech job postings in January, according to N.C. Tech, a figure that bested the previous record from November of last year.

It’s all leading to some intense competition between companies here, and boosting wages for those with in-demand skills, such as software engineers.

“The talent market is crazy right now. There is no other word,” Pendo CEO Todd Olson recently told me. “It is an all out war for talent. You can’t let up.”

[read more here]

Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate

Biomason CEO, President, and Co-Founder Ginger Krieg Dosier.

(Biomason CEO Ginger Krieg Dosier)

Tech news from the Triangle

Epic Games is buying the artist-focused music marketplace Bandcamp. [N&O]

RTP’s Biomason, a startup trying to make green cement, raises $65M. [N&O]

New Cary coworking office focuses on providing space for women, with child care. [N&O]

Robeson County ‘renewable energy’ plant criticized for being a ‘major polluter’ [N&O]

Amazon is shutting down its Amazon 4-star initiative, closing both Triangle sites. [N&O]

What I’m reading

Millions for Crypto Start-Ups, No Real Names Necessary. [NYT]

Ukrainian Volunteer Hackers Target Key Russian Websites. [WSJ]

Twitch takes aim at anti-vaxxers, Russian propaganda and QAnon. [Protocol]

Charlotte FC will break MLS attendance record for its first home match. [Observer]

Apple to Again Drop Mask Mandate for Employees as Cases Decline. [BBG]

Reddit sides with Ukraine, bans all links to Russia’s state-sponsored RT and Sputnik. [The Verge]

Other Triangle business

Raleigh approves potential 40-story downtown high-rise across from Nash Square. [N&O]

What’s replacing the former North Hills JCPenney? Mall developers have a big plan. [N&O]

Chapel Hill has coal ash under its police station. Should people live there? [N&O]

Story continues

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate