Hiring for CNE is underway as officials prepare for 'huge crowds' in 1st year back since 2019

·3 min read
Derrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition Association, stands near Princes' Gates at the Exhibition Place in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2022. (Sabah Rahman/CBC - image credit)
Derrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition Association, stands near Princes' Gates at the Exhibition Place in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2022. (Sabah Rahman/CBC - image credit)

Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition is looking to hire hundreds of people as it prepares for "huge crowds" in its first year back since 2019.

Advance ticket sales are 300 per cent higher this year than three years ago, according to Darrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition Association. The CNE runs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

"We're expecting huge crowds," Brown told CBC Toronto on Thursday. "People are very excited. They want to come out."

Brown said the fair creates jobs for more than 5,000 people in all.

He said the CNE has hired more than 750 people for its operations during the fair. About 90 per cent of the people it has hired are already employed. It is hiring another 650 people for its CNE Charity Casino. Vendors and concession stand operators are hiring another 3,600 people. More hiring will be done for set up and tear down.

Patrick Morrell/CBC News
Patrick Morrell/CBC News

People seek out jobs at the CNE, he said.

"It's tradition," he said. "People remember when they were kids going with their parents and with their grandparents."

"There are so many people that I run into who say 'My first job was here.' I think part of it is that and part of it is the perception. This is fun. And they want to be part of it."

Brown said the CNE is in a "bit of special position" right now because very few people who worked at the fair previously have returned.

Typically, he said the CNE would have received up to 10,000 applications over the course of its recruitment. But even though fewer people have applied this year, there are more applications than jobs available and the CNE will be able to fill all positions and run a successful fair, he said.

"Normally, we would have a number of people on staff returning, but with a two-year hiatus, we pretty much have to train from scratch, so that's one of the things we've been working on," he said.

Sabah Rahman/CBC
Sabah Rahman/CBC

On Thursday, the North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) held a job fair in the galleria at Enercare Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair will continue on Friday during the same hours and at the same place.

The organization is hiring ride operators, food handlers and ticket sellers.

Lynda Franc, corporate marketing director for NAME, said the company is hoping to hire about 300 people in Toronto for the CNE. It has run midways in Calgary and Edmonton so far this year.

"We've seen fewer applications but we've had enough people to be able to run our midways very successfully still," she said.

Applicants must be 18 years and older and are told to bring valid photo identification and their social insurance number.

CBC
CBC

For one applicant, a job at the CNE would mean not only money but some fun as well.

Jecile Orduro, who dropped off her resume on Thursday, said she is hoping to land a job in the midway games. She has worked at restaurants, in customer service and as a makeup artist for a cosmetics company.

"I need a seasonal position for the summer, just to get some money as well as to have just a good fun time," she said. "I definitely feel like if I get this position, I'll enjoy it."

Equipment for the setting up of midway rides and games is expected to arrive Aug. 11.

The CNE says it attracted 1.4 million visitors over 18 days in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Honolulu utility finds chemical in Red Hill monitoring well

    The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it has detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near a Navy fuel storage facility that spilled jet fuel last year. It said it shared its data with the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and both agencies agree these low levels are not expected to cause any health effects. The Board of Water Supply said the discovery heightens its concern that fuel spilled from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is migrating through the aquifer located under the tank farm.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky fires back at Amnesty over critical report

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘built to withstand terror attacks’ Amnesty accuses Ukraine of violating humanitarian law Brittney Griner jailed for nine years in Russia for drug smuggling Watch: Moscow expels Norwegian diplomat Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • UFC on ESPN 40’s Augusto Sakai made big changes after three-fight skid

    When he opened his UFC tenure with five straight wins, Augusto Sakai was on the verge of heavyweight stardom.

  • Police say these 11 men with alleged gang connections pose a risk to public safety in B.C.

    The agency tasked with investigating organized crime and gang conflict in B.C., along with its affiliated policing partners, is issuing a public warning about 11 men with alleged gang connections it says pose a safety risk to the public. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) says the men are known to police and have connections to high levels of gang and organized crime-related violence. "Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individu

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac