HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT investor one-year losses grow to 18% as the stock sheds US$210m this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) share price is down 18% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 21%. Because HireRight Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On top of that, the share price is down 16% in the last week.

With the stock having lost 16% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for HireRight Holdings

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

HireRight Holdings managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

HireRight Holdings' revenue is actually up 36% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on HireRight Holdings

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 21% over the year, the fact that HireRight Holdings shareholders were down 18% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 4.4% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with HireRight Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

HireRight Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

