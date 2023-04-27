HireQuest, Inc. to Hold First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023
GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Date:
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number:
877-545-0523
International dial-in number:
973-528-0016
Entry code:
266860
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/48294 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available through May 25, 2023.
Toll-free replay number:
877-481-4010
International replay number:
919-882-2331
Replay passcode:
48294
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, HireQuest Health, DriverQuest, MRI, SearchPath Global, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 400 franchisee-owned offices across the United States, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 81,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com
Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com
Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com
