HIRE Technologies to Announce Q2-2022 Financial Results on August 29, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its Q2-2022 financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, August 29, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time). The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)

Dial-in: (+1) 416-764-8658 (Toronto local) or (+1) 888-886-7786 (Toll-Free, North America)

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/hireq2/

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.





