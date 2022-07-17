Hippo Wallet: Here To Simplify User Experience With Every Added Feature

Hippo Wallet is a multi-currency, decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the crypto industry’s key pillars is that of cryptocurrency wallets. Put simply, a crypto wallet is a hardware device, or a software service that stores the private and public keys for all kinds of crypto-based transactions.



A crypto wallet frequently includes the functionality of being able to encrypt and sign information along with the main function of storing keys. There are also different kinds of crypto wallets such as hot wallets, cold wallets, paper wallets, hard wallets, and so on. With that in mind, Hippo Wallet aims to attract the attention of the crypto industry as well.

What does Hippo Wallet offer?

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Through Hippo Wallet, private keys are only stored locally on users’ respective devices and are protected with multiple layers of top-notch security measures. In order to further boost the wallet’s safety features, every user’s crypto balance is stored within a 24-word recovery phrase that is only known to them. It is recommended to write down this recovery phrase somewhere, which users can do with a simple piece of paper or notepad, after which they can store this document in a secure place and refer to it whenever needed.

FLEXIBILITY & CONVENIENCE

Also, Hippo Wallet enables users to have an unlimited number of wallets for each account in addition to also being able to store an unlimited amount of tokens per wallet. What makes Hippo Wallet unique is that users can also specify how much crypto they want to receive from the sender. This allows customers to request payment with a specific amount and seamlessly complete any given transaction.

SIMPLE IMPORTING & EXPORTING

Hippo Wallet allows users to import both single coin and multi-coin wallets. If someone is an existing wallet user with someone other than Hippo Wallet, and they would like to make the switch to Hippo Wallet, the steps are very simple and easy

For single coin wallets: users need to input their current wallet's private key.

For multi-coin wallets: users need to input their current wallet's private key or scan the QR code of their existing wallet to successfully import multi-coin wallets.

MULTI- WALLETS

A useful feature for users is having multi-wallets all in their same device. In order to do this, they would have to go to their Hippo Wallet app, create the new wallet, note down the passcodes and mnemonic keys, and the wallet gets created immediately. This way, the user can have separate wallets on their mobile device, one for multiple currencies, one could be for work reasons, the other could be to hold only one coin, or for family savings… etc.

About Hippo Wallet

Hippo Wallet is a multi-currency, decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet. It has an easy-to-use interface that allows both amateur traders and seasoned veterans to safely store, receive and send their crypto. Hippo Wallet is also highly secure and offers privacy, instant transactions, easy back-up and a user-friendly interface. Lastly, it is free to download on both the Apple and Google Play stores and there is no KYC requirement either.

For more information, visit Hippo Wallet’s official website along with the Twitter, LinkedIn and Telegram channels.

