Hippo-sized sunfish is heaviest ever discovered

The world's largest Ocean sunfish - Atlantic Naturalist Association/CEN

It sounded like a fisherman's tale as locals off the Azores claimed to have hooked a monster sunfish the size of a hippopotamus.

But when the creature was towed back by a boat and hauled ashore, using a forklift, it became clear they were not exaggerating.

Looking like a massive mouldy blancmange the record-breaking behemoth was hoisted by a crane and weighed. It tipped the scales at over 6,000lbs, making it the heaviest bony fish ever discovered.

The giant sunfish, which has the scientific name Mola alexandrini, was discovered last year, but its existence only emerged as details were published in the Journal of Fish Biology.

The gigantic sunfish has set a new world record for the heaviest bony fish - Jam Press

It was 12ft by 11ft and weighed 6,049 pounds, or nearly three tonnes, about the same as a large family SUV.

José Nuno Gomes-Pereira, a marine biologist at the Atlantic Naturalist Association in Portugal, who reported its measurements, described it as "majestic" and said it must have once been a "king of the open ocean".

He added that its "sad "appearance in death did not show how impressive the sea creature must have once been.

It was found floating dead off Faial Island and had a bruise on its head, with a smattering of red paint, suggesting it had died after being hit by a boat.

Researchers found its skin was eight inches thick, and it was probably about 20 years old. They were unable to determine its sex.

After it was measured, the record-breaking fish was buried on Faial Island.

The species Mola alexandrini does not harm people and feeds on jellyfish, other smaller fish and plankton. It dives for food and then spends time sunbathing on the surface.

The one found off the Azores beat the previous record for a bony fish, a giant sunfish found near Japan in 1996, by about 1,000lbs.

Mr Gomes-Pereira said it showed "the oceans are still healthy enough to sustain the heaviest species existing".

He said the fish was not genetically abnormal, and there were probably others that size.

He added: "This species can get to this size, we just finally managed to weigh and measure one. There are more of these monsters out there.”