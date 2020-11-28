Young Thug criticises Andre 3000 – and hip-hop fans aren’t happy

(Getty Images)

Rapper Young Thug has left music fans confused after making disparaging comments about Outkast star André 3000.

Despite André praising Young Thug in the past, the 29-year-old was quick to rubbish the star's influence on hip-hop during an interview on TI's ExpediTIously podcast.

“I can’t rap you two André 3000 songs,” he said, adding: “I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

Young Thug then accused André 3000 of having an inflated ego, highlighting what he believes to be the main difference between working with Elton John, with whom he collaborated on "High", and working with the Outkast star.

"Elton John like to kiss a** – André like his a** kissed," the rapper said, stating that John had been enthusiastic to work with him.

Young Thug suggested that André 3000 would refer him to his secretary if he wished to set up a collaboration.

Hip-hop fans quickly chimed in to support André 3000 and his influence on music.

"3k will be remembered by hip hop scholars as one of the greatest MCs to do it," one person wrote, adding: "Young Thug will be remembered as a wannabe Future."

"In 10 years, people will still know who Andre 3K is – Thug won’t be so lucky," another added.

Another fan expressed their confusion over the comments, writing: "This is such a weird beef."

Young Thug released his debut studio album in 2019.

