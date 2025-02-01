Hinton scores 28 as Harvard defeats Columbia 90-82

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Hinton had 28 points in Harvard's 90-82 victory against Columbia on Friday night.

Hinton also had four steals for the Crimson (7-11, 2-3 Ivy League). Chandler Pigge scored 26 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Evan Nelson went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Lions (11-7, 0-5) were led by Gianni Cobb, who posted 16 points and four steals. Avery Brown added 13 points and Kenny Noland also put up 12 points, six assists and three steals. The loss is the sixth straight for the Lions.

Both teams next play Saturday. Harvard visits Cornell and Columbia plays Dartmouth at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press