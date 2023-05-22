Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

George Logan as Dr Evadne Hinge (right), with Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket

Entertainer George Logan, one part of the the Hinge and Bracket comedy and musical act, has died at the age of 78.

He played Dr Evadne Hinge in the duo, who were well known in the 1970s and 1980s with TV shows on the BBC and a radio programmes on BBC Radio 2.

South Lanarkshire-born Logan launched his drag routine with Patrick Fyffe at the 1974 Edinburgh Festival to acclaim.

The pair also performed on two Royal Variety shows and appeared for royalty on more than 15 occasions.

The characters Hinge and Bracket were elderly women who talked about their careers in classical music. They sang their songs, with Hinge playing along on the piano.

They appeared in the series Hinge and Bracket on BBC One from 1978 to 1981, and on Dear Ladies, which ran on BBC Two between 1983 and 1984.

Logan's death was confirmed by his family on Sunday.

Fyffe, who played Dame Hilda Bracket, died at the age of 60 in 2002.