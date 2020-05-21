Hindu deity Ram was a nomadic foreign invader, Ravan a native victim, suggests West Bengal textbook

The bizarre claim of the West Bengal school book was first unraveled by a Twitter user and subsequently shared by netizens across social media platforms. While many users laughed at the absurdity, the vast majority has taken serious umbrage at the outright fallacy being percolated into young malleable minds of West Bengal, in the garb of education.

In West Bengal, the text book of 6th std says Rama was a foreigner who came to India and invaded it.

And the English word 'roaming' is originated from 'rama'.

And the native Indian are monsters(rakhshas).@AskAnshul@DrRPNishank@TheJaggi@ShefVaidya@UnSubtleDesi pic.twitter.com/hdVwntJqrA — DoctorFB (@DoctorFunnyBone) May 16, 2020

What was provided in the now-viral tweet was just a cropped image that offered no clarity about the book, the publication, or other information associated with its content. Hence, the veracity of it was not established.

Turns out, the book exhibited above is a reference book that assists in studying West Bengal State Board’s textbook for sixth grade, Atit o Aitijya, published by Professor Nabanita Chatterjee, edited by Shirin Masood, and printed by West Bengal Textbook Corporation. The assertions made about Ram and Ravana in the aforementioned images are exercises corresponding to Chapter 4 of the textbook compiled to encourage curiosity in students by presenting segments of historical facts.

Chapter 4

Narrated through a dialogue between a grandfather and his grandchildren, Chapter 4 suggests all imageries depicted in the Ramayana are mere figments of human imagination. Its explanation of the ten heads of Ravana being, ‘one who puts his mind at work through all 10 directions’ is erroneous. Neither has the legend of Ravana sacrificing his head 10 times as penance to Lord Brahma been evoked in the designed conversation nor has the book detailed on how these 10 heads symbolized 6 Shastras and 4 Vedas, thus elevating Ravana to the stature of the great scholar he was.

As the chapter progresses through consecutive paragraphs, 12-year-olds following the narrative are introduced to the idea that Ram was a nomadic invader who entered the Indian sub-continent from foreign lands. His attempts to make inroads into India led to conflicts with the natives. The conflicts resulted in battles, which mostly concluded with the invader’s victory. Representatives of the victors would record these battles exaggerating their valor and dismissing the defeated forces as monsters of debauched moral values, the lowly Rakshas.

The textbook further insinuates, when the ‘nomadic’ Ram tried invading the southern part of the Indian subcontinent, he was confronted by Ravan, and defeated him in a war; the Ramayana chronicles this battle, and because history is always written by the victors, the victim Ravan has been projected in a negative light through the multitude of fables passed on through generations.

The magnitude of evident factual fallacies about Ram, and Ravan furnished in the textbook needs no expounding as people of this geography, notwithstanding religious backgrounds, have cognizance of the basics, if not the details, of the Ramayan.

It has been stated in Atit O Atijya, that the name of Ram bears a similarity to the English word ‘Roaming’, and in Sanskrit translates to “one who keeps roaming.” The shocking perjury being the word ‘Ram’ holds a plethora of meanings in Sanskrit, none being what has been presented in the book. Going by Ramatey Iti Ramah, ‘Ram’ means ‘joy’. ‘Ram’ also translates to pleasing, charming, or dark-hued. On the other hand, Sanskrit words for “one who roams around” are yayawar, charin, pathik, or charak, without the remotest semblance to ‘Ram’.

The chapter understandably attested by the state board leaves an informed mind rummaging for a rationale behind such horrid distortions. This is not the first time West Bengal board has been caught warping facts. Back in 2014, it had attracted massive backlash for labeling great freedom fighters, Shaheed Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki as terrorists to the younger generations.

Back in 2017, the education machinery of the state had replaced the age-old Bengali word for rainbow, Ramdhenu with Rongdhenu in the 7th standard book, Barnali, canceling out the ‘Ram’ in the word, to uphold secularism in the state. They had also incorporated the Urdu word Aasmani to denote the color ‘sky-blue’, though Bengalis already had Aakashi for this color.



