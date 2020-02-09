Hindley sews up Herald Sun Tour title as Groves takes final stage

Champagne time for third-placed Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), overall 2020 Herald Sun Tour winner Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and second-placed Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)



Champagne time for third-placed Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), overall 2020 Herald Sun Tour winner Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and second-placed Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)



Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the fifth and final stage of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne



The final podium of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour: Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson in third, winner Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and runner-up Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)



The peloton crosses through the line for another lap



Race leader Jai Hindley's Sunweb squad keep him save during the final stage of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour in central Melbourne



Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves celebrates his stage victory



The fifth and final stage of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour took place on a circuit around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens



St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick finished second overall and was the race's best young rider



Team BridgeLane's Ben Hill was the winner of the green points jersey



It's a champagne battle on the podium for the 2020 Herald Sun Tour's best team, Sunweb



Sunweb's Jai Hindley with his 2020 Herald Sun Tour trophy



A job well done for 2020 Herald Sun Tour champion Jai Hindley and his Sunweb teammates

Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley took what the 23-year-old Australian described as the biggest win of his career at the Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, finishing safely in the bunch on a fifth and final stage won by Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves ahead of teammate Dion Smith and EF Pro Cycling's Moreno Hofland.

It was Groves' second stage win of the week, which meant that the sprinter equalled climber Hindley's haul of victories on the two mountain stages at this year's race – at Falls Creek on stage 2 and Mount Buller on stage 4, where the general classification was won.

Hindley held a four-second overall lead over Mitchelton's Damien Howson after the second stage, with St George Continental youngster Sebastian Berwick a further two seconds back in third place. The podium places switched after stage 4 to Mount Buller after Berwick finished second on the stage to Hindley, and those positions from Saturday were maintained until after Sunday's final stage, after which Hindley could be crowned the winner, taking the 2020 title by 17 seconds from Berwick – who lost seven seconds on the run-in to the line – and 36 seconds from Howson.

"I'm super relieved to finish the race off and get the win, and repay all the boys for all the hard work they've done this week," Hindley said soon after crossing the finish line next to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.

"It's pretty amazing to get my name on that trophy," he added when reminded of some of the past winners of Australia's oldest stage race. "There are some pretty big names on there, so for me this is a huge win. It's the biggest win of my career, and I'm thrilled to get it."

How it unfolded

As expected, Ben Hill (Team BridgeLane) attacked from the gun, keen to wrap up his lead in the green points jersey competition at the day's intermediate sprints, with the first coming after five laps of the 4.05km circuit, which would be covered 22 times for a stage distance of 89.1km.

The bunch seemed unsure about letting him get away so early, making for a fast, aggressive start for everyone, and a flurry of attacks from various riders were shut down.

EF Pro Cycling's James Whelan initiated the first break that stuck on lap 2, and seven riders got clear with him: Hill, Oliver's Real Food Racing's Brendon Davids, Hiroshi Tsubaki (Kinan), Alex Cataford (Israel Start-Up Nation), Jay Vine (Nero Continental) and Jesse Ewart (Team Sapura Cycling).

What might have otherwise been a processional final stage was spiced up by the fact that Vine and Ewart, who had made the break, were on equal time overall in fifth and sixth place, respectively, and so wanted to compete against Hill in the intermediate sprints for the bonus seconds on offer, while Hill was chasing the points.

The seven-man breakaway had built up a lead of half a minute after three laps, and when Michael Freiburg (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) made it across, it made eight riders at the head of affairs, heading towards the first of the day's two intermediate sprints.

Hill led it out for the sprint after five laps, with Vine and Ewart on his wheel, but they remained in that position across the line, meaning that Hill took the maximum six points for the points jersey that he wanted, while Vine took a two-second time bonus to leapfrog Ewart into fifth place overall, leaving Ewart a second behind overall, in sixth.

After that, the eight riders settled down to maintain their lead, working well together to keep their lead hovering around the 40-second mark, although Hill soon decided to drop back, having done enough to secure the green jersey.

Behind them, the bunch was controlled by race leader Hindley's Sunweb team, and Vine went clear through the second and last intermediate sprint to take the three bonus seconds and extend his overall lead from Ewart.

With two laps of the circuit to go, the seven were still hanging out on their own by about 12 seconds, but the day out in front had taken its toll on them, and on the penultimate climb of Anderson Street, only Ewart and Vine were left.

The two riders came through with one lap to go with a small gap over the chasing peloton, still led by Sunweb squad, but as Ewart and Vine were swept up, Mitchelton-Scott took control to deliver their sprinter, Groves, to victory, with the team's Dion Smith carrying enough speed through the line to finish ahead of EF Pro Cycling's Moreno Hofland.

"The guys did a perfect job of keeping me fresh on every stage, and delivering me to the finishes as smoothly as possible, so I think the result is pretty good for the week," said Groves after taking his second stage victory of the week.

"We've been on the podium on almost every stage, so it's been a successful week for the team."

Results





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:38 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 4 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 5 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 7 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 8 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 16 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 17 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 18 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:00:07 19 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 20 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 21 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 22 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:09 23 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 24 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 26 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 27 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 28 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 29 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 31 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 32 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 33 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 34 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 35 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 36 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 37 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:19 38 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 0:00:23 39 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:00:28 40 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 41 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 42 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 43 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:40 44 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:44 47 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 49 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 50 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 51 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 52 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:48 53 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:50 54 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 55 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:53 57 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 58 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 59 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:05 60 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:12 61 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:01:17 62 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:23 63 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:26 64 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 66 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:28 67 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:01:29 68 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 69 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 70 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 71 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 72 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42 73 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 74 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:46 75 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:00 76 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:03 77 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 0:02:48 78 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:03:42 79 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 80 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 3 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 2 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 4 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 5:55:54 2 Team Sunweb 3 Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 Aevolo 0:00:09 5 EF Pro Cycling 0:00:18 6 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:19 7 Team BridgeLane 0:00:27 8 St George Continental 0:00:30 9 Kinan 0:00:42 10 Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:58 11 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:01:21 12 Nero Continental 0:01:28 13 ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:01:37

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 14:50:23 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:17 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:00 5 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:28 6 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:32 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:59 8 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:02:02 9 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:41 10 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:02:50 11 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 0:03:01 12 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:03:29 13 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:05 14 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:09 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:21 16 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:00 17 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:19 18 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:37 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:50 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:08:35 21 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:09:29 22 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:42 23 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:09:56 24 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:10:54 25 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:05 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:50 27 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:03 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:07 29 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:37 30 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:15:30 31 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:15:55 32 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:16:18 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:33 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:46 35 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:18:23 36 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:42 37 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:44 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:38 39 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:57 40 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:21:22 41 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:21:53 42 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:23:53 43 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:25:48 44 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:26:08 45 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:27:09 46 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:27:48 47 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:28:10 48 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:29:42 49 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 0:30:22 50 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:30:29 51 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:30:33 52 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:30:34 53 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:32:17 54 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:32:31 55 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:32:50 56 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:33:14 57 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:33:50 58 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:35:32 59 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:36:01 60 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:11 61 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:36:21 62 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:36:31 63 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:38:39 64 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:53 65 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 66 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:40:22 67 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:40:27 68 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:40:51 69 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 0:41:04 70 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:42:42 71 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:43:32 72 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 73 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:43:38 74 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:43:50 75 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:45:48 76 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:46:08 77 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:46:24 78 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:51:34 79 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:51:48 80 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:55:32





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 34 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 4 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 18 5 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 16 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 16 7 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 14 8 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 12 9 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 10 10 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 13 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 14 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 15 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 6 16 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 17 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 18 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 19 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 20 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 21 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 22 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 24 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 54 2 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 24 4 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 20 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 20 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 7 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 12 8 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 12 9 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 8 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 12 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 6 13 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 14 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4 15 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 4 16 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 17 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 14:50:40 2 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:02:24 4 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:12 5 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:04:52 6 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:09:12 7 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:20 8 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:15:13 9 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:21:36 10 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:25:31



