Hina Khan's Basic Yet Trendy Outing Will 'Blue' Your Mind Away! (View Pics)

Hina Khan's Instagram account is a go-to place for those who are looking for some serious fashion inspiration. It is one thing to be dramatic about the outfits and a totally another to be basic yet trendy! And Hina, definitely falls into the second category. Her latest stylish outing for a Bigg Boss 14 episode is all things comfortable, basic, trendy and blue! Hina Khan’s Cutesy Monochrome Dress For Bigg Boss 14 Can Be Yours For Rs 23,000 (View Pics).

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Steals The Show During a Task and Fans Want To See More Of Him Now!

The Naagin 5 actress is seen as the 'senior' contestant in the latest season of Salman Khan's reality show. Hence, she is making the most of this temporary visit into the house as a guest by wearing flattering attires.

Here, her OOTD is by Pallavi Singh. It is a plain powder blue tunic top with flairs. It is paired with printed palazzo pants. She chose to keep this outing really simple this time by keeping a nude make up look. Check out her pictures!

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 October 13 Episode: Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's Friendship, New Nomination Task - 5 Highlights from Salman Khan's Reality Show

We love how HK is once again owning the fashion space in the controversial house, just like before! Her style outings in the season she had participated was the key highlight and the diva knows it pretty well! What are your thoughts on her outfit of the episode?