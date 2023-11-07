Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 6, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.03601 EPS, expectations were $-0.03.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hims & Hers Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn today's call over to Alice Lopatto, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Alice Lopatto: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Hims & Hers Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the call with me today is Andrew Dudum, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Yemi Okupe, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I hand it over to Andrew, I need to remind you of legal safe harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are based on, among other things, our current market, competitors and regulatory expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to vary materially. We take no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after this call, whether as a result of new information, future events changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Please see our most recently filed 10-K and 10-Q reports for a discussion of risk factors as they relate to forward-looking statements. In today's presentation, we have certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the reconciliation table contained in today's press release available on our Investor Relations website for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related information. You'll find a link to the webcast and Investor Relations website at investors.hims.com. After the call, this webcast will be archived on the website for 12 months. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Dudum: Thank you, Alice. At Hims & Hers, our mission is to make the world feel great to the power of better health. This quarter, we delivered on this mission across the board. Execution in the third quarter was exceptional. Our unique offering of personalized solutions at compelling price points resulted in increased market share across categories, such as sexual health care for both men and women and mental health. Our mental health offering surpassed 125,000 subscribers in the third quarter, while maintaining triple-digit growth. Our execution translated into outstanding financial performance in the third quarter. Revenue was up 57% year-over-year in the third quarter to $226.7 million. And our brand and expanding offering of personalized solutions continue to resonate with more and more consumers, enabling us to surpass 1.4 million subscribers.

In the third quarter, we generated $12.3 million of adjusted EBITDA, up over $18 million relative to the third quarter of last year, while simultaneously delivering strong growth. Our ability to grow both quickly and efficiently while consistently delivering improved profitability is a testament to the team's outstanding execution and demonstrates the strength of our underlying model and the size of our expanding addressable markets. Continued progress across strategic initiatives essential to our long-term strategy of delivering unmatched personalized care provides us with conviction in our ability to continue to drive higher market share and robust financial performance. In the third quarter, we achieved a number of key milestones. First, per subscribers nearly doubled year-over-year in the third quarter, the expansion of personalized solutions earlier this year within our women's hair and dermatology offering, combined with continued strength in mental health were key contributors to our success in the third quarter.

With improved economics quarter-over-quarter, these offerings are pacing towards achieving the high-quality efficiency metrics of our most optimized business lines. Next, we drove meaningful gains from our efforts to verticalize our affiliated pharmacies. Nearly 80% of orders in the third quarter were filled through our affiliated pharmacies, and it is our expectation that nearly all orders will be filled via affiliated facilities by year-end. The successful completion of this effort is years in the making, and we have strong conviction that it will unlock further differentiation in pharmaceutical capabilities unmatched by the majority of offerings in the market. Lastly, we neared completion on our weight management offering. Rolling out in the coming weeks, this offering will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of generic pharmaceutical treatments at mass market pricing.

Leveraging widely studied treatment compounds and sophisticated pharmacy capabilities, we believe wave management will deliver exciting treatment efficacy by helping curb cravings, reduce binge eating and supporting healthy metabolism. In addition to the ongoing execution across key strategic initiatives, innovation in the third quarter brought the exciting expansion of capabilities within our technology stack. We believe that key to our mission is building a foundation of innovative technologies that deliver unmatched clinical care. Since our inception, we've invested in our proprietary platform that sits at the center of all provider and consumer interactions, and today powers over 14,000 visits per day. Our platform has undergone nearly 7 years of development.

And with the breadth of services, personalized solutions and capabilities we now offer, it is meaningfully accelerating the quality of care the providers on our platform can deliver. Last quarter marked the beta launch of a significant evolution of our technology platform, MedMatch. MedMatch is a proprietary service that deploys artificial intelligence and machine learning against the expansive dataset at the core of the Hims & Hers platform. MedMatch is trained on millions of anonymized historical clinical visits, demographics, treatment types and patient outcomes and is being developed to identify the most optimal treatment for a particular person from medication formulary to dosage to form factor. With MedMatch clinical decisions and treatment recommendations will be supported and informed by the collective knowledge of thousands of providers and millions of data points.

We believe connecting the right patient with the right personalized treatment will result in better clinical outcomes and greater likelihood of long-term patient happiness. Our expanding portfolio of personalized solutions opens the door to more choices of treatments for consumers. MedMatch provides the ability to leverage thousands of interactions to help providers more quickly identify treatments as well as inspired confidence with consumers that a specific treatment has worked for patients like them. This robust technology is continuously learning, which we believe will result in increased effectiveness with each incremental customer, all while maintaining the highest standard of safety and privacy. We are initially deploying MedMatch for customers seeking support for mental health.

Psychiatric conditions result in some of the most frustrating patient experiences with a wide range of pharmaceutical formularies and dosages, along with varying degrees of provider experience and expertise, treatment for mental health disorders can be long, burdensome, full of side effects and often feel like a process-oriented around trial and error. With MedMatch, we aim to alleviate months of trial and error with clinical insights that leverage the collective knowledge of the entire Hims & Hers platform. In this initial psychiatric beta, MedMatch improved remission rates, time to remission and customer satisfaction. Within this initial cohort, providers are overwhelmingly utilizing the insights and recommendations MedMatch is delivering, helping providers improve their speed to decision for patients, which we believe will ultimately increase the likelihood of a better patient outcome.

At the heart of our business is patient trust, trust in their provider, in their care plan and in their treatment to work. We believe the application of MedMatch will be transformative for health care and will usher in an unprecedented level of patient confidence in the care they receive. I could not be more excited to bring an innovative solution that has the capability to improve patient outcomes for a condition that impacts almost 1 billion people around the globe. Capabilities like MedMatch have the ability to amplify the impact of personalized solutions on our platform, and as mentioned earlier, are a critical component of the transition to a truly personalized-centric platform. As I've long said from the beginning, Hims & Hers has leveraged technology to empower both providers and patients with more accessible and personalized treatments.

With today's advances in AI and machine learning, our technology is accelerating at an unparalleled pace. As our customer population grows, every new customer is helping us to deliver transformative care into the future by enriching and expanding our proprietary data and accelerating the impact MedMatch can deliver on better outcomes. More details around the inner workings of MedMatch are available on our website. Before I close, I wanted to reassert that our outstanding levels of execution give us tremendous confidence in our ability to bring innovation to our customers for the long term. Today, we're capturing market share at a rapid pace across categories, which will further grow our position as a trusted brand for the overall health and wellness market.

With customers adopting personalized treatments at rapid levels and our ability to leverage our affiliated pharmacies to bring innovative products at mass-market pricing, our market leadership position will only get stronger, and we are excited to see increased value per customer already as a result. And as we enter a new age in which AI will become more widespread, our ability to bring technology breakthroughs like MedMatch to market brings us closer to recognizing our vision of providing quality clinical care well beyond traditional approaches. These accomplishments have enabled us to deliver high revenue growth and healthy cash flows, strengthening an already stellar balance sheet. In light of our performance and our conviction for the strong trajectory we have ahead, we will be taking on the opportunity to repurchase our shares well below what we consider to be their intrinsic value.

A nurse in a telehealth platform talking with a patient on video call for consultation.

To give ourselves the flexibility to act opportunistically, we are implementing a program that allows us to purchase up to $50 million of stock over the next 2 years. The durability of our business and solid balance sheet will allow us to act on this opportunity without the need to sacrifice on either the current momentum of innovation or wealth of growth prospects in front of us. With that, I'd like to thank our team for the exceptional execution and focus, our shareholders and partners for their trust and will turn the conversation over to Yemi to discuss further financials.

Yemi Okupe: Thank you, Andrew. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I will start by providing additional details regarding our third quarter performance and subsequently delve into our expectations for the remainder of the year. Momentum in the third quarter remained incredibly strong as we continue to successfully execute across our strategy of enabling access to unique and personalized solutions through a world-class technology platform backed by a trusted brand. Performance remains robust across our longest tenured offerings, such as Hims & Hers and sexual health, and we are excited to see newer offerings such as mental health, cardiovascular health and personalized solutions across Hers Hair and dermatology continue to rapidly scale.

We have high conviction that equipping our world top provider team with the ability to offer unique and personalized solutions to consumers at attractive price points is driving significant market share gains. Revenue increased 57% year-over-year in the third quarter to $226.7 million with continued strength coming out of our online channel. Online revenue was $219.7 million, up 57% from the third quarter of 2022. Expansion of our online subscriber base continues to remain the primary driver of strong growth across the platform. Our subscriber base grew by over 125,000 net subscribers quarter-over-quarter to north of 1.4 million subscribers. Monthly online revenue per average subscriber increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $54 as we saw greater adoption of personalized and longer-duration subscriptions as a result of the strategic pricing actions taken in the second quarter.

Our strategy centers around enabling providers to provide high-quality care as well as offer unique and effective products at compelling prices. Demand for personalized products continues to be robust across the platform with over 45% of online revenue from customers acquired in the third quarter coming from personalized treatments. As previously mentioned, our expectation is that this number will continue to increase over time as we continue to expand the breadth of personalized offerings across the platform. This strategy is underpinned by the technology engine that Andrew walked through, the strength of the Hims & Hers brands and the ever-evolving capabilities of our affiliated facilities. Over 80% of orders in September were fulfilled via affiliated facilities, which was our target for the end of the year.

This accomplishment is a significant milestone in that it enables greater leverage across our ecosystem, bringing a level of efficiency that we believe few in the market can match. At the conclusion of 2023, we expect to fulfill nearly all of our orders through affiliated facilities with third-party only a small percentage of orders for redundancy. Our gross margin performance in the third quarter is a reflection of our ability to capture economies of scale and harness the power of our operational model. In the third quarter, gross margins expanded over 70 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 83%. Efficiency gains were seen across areas such as product cost and shipping expenses. As we have previously stated, our long-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20% to 30% assumes that we pass a portion of these gains back to consumers over time.

This can come in the form of product add-ons, value-added services and targeted price reductions, all informed by extensive experimentation similar to what was done in the second quarter. We are confident that this will enable us to continue to extend our market leadership position across each of the conditions that we provide solutions for. Shifting gears toward our cost structure. Marketing as a percentage of revenue, excluding stock-based compensation, was flat quarter-over-quarter at 51% and down 300 basis points from the third quarter of last year. We saw solid momentum exiting the second quarter, which continued throughout the third quarter across our subscriber base. The third and fourth quarters are increasingly becoming moments when brand investment elevates as a result of our desire to educate users on our brand and capabilities during some of the most culturally relevant moments across society.

Increasing lifetime value per customer and the breadth of our multi-condition offering provides us the flexibility to invest in longer-duration channels such as TV sporting events, reality TV and stream media, all while successfully still maintaining a payback period of less than 12 months. We have high conviction that we will get leverage on this investment over the mid- to long term as the awareness of our brands and platform capabilities continues to increase across a broader set of consumers and revenue begins to scale faster than investment levels. Operations and support as a percentage of revenue, excluding stock-based compensation, was flat quarter-over-quarter at 13%. Staffing levels were increased in this area to accommodate increased volume through our affiliated facilities as well as to accommodate expected volume increases in the fourth quarter.

Technology and product development costs as a percentage of revenue, excluding stock-based compensation, was flat quarter-over-quarter at 5% in the third quarter. We expect continued investment in this area. Investment will be concentrated in 2 key areas: first, talent required to continue to evolve our personalized offerings; and second, expanding our machine learning and data science organizations who are focused on enhancing tools that equip providers with the ability to efficiently pair consumers with the right personalized offerings. G&A as a percentage of sales was 16% in the third quarter, including stock-based compensation and 10% excluding stock-based compensation. While G&A costs may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, this is an area where we expect to see continued leverage over time.

Efficiency gains and disciplined growth contributed toward our ability to generate $12.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter. We are pleased with our ability to continue to drive meaningful growth in a profitable fashion, which has further strengthened our balance sheet, unlocking substantial opportunities to invest in growth areas, including the acceleration of our personalization strategy. As a result of our ability to drive strong and profitable growth, we increased our cash and short-term investments position $19 million quarter-over-quarter to over $212 million in the third quarter. Cash flow from operations was over $25 million in the third quarter, well in excess of the $3.3 million spent on the purchase of property, equipment and intangibles in the third quarter.

We believe we are rapidly approaching a level of scale that unlocks potential for further efficiency gains through automation. Our ability to consistently drive strong cash flow enables us to take advantage of these automation opportunities while also extending our personalization capabilities, which we believe will further strengthen our moat and provide a path to even greater market share. We will provide additional clarity on our investment strategy as we lay out our 2024 priorities on next quarter's earnings call. 2023 is shaping up to be an exceptional year. We are rapidly transforming toward a platform-oriented around unique and personalized offerings underpinned by world-class technology and a brand that consumers increasingly love and trust.

We believe that our differentiated offering, brand and operational capabilities places us at the forefront of the consumerization of health care. We are raising our outlook for 2023 to reflect these dynamics. In the fourth quarter, we are expecting revenue between $243 million to $248 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 45% to 48% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBIT is expected to be between $14 million and $17 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% at the midpoint of both ranges. For the full year of 2023, we are expecting revenue of between $868 million to $873 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 65% to 66% from 2022. And adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $43 million and $46 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5% at the midpoint of both ranges.

In the third quarter, we saw a benefit from a greater share of users switching toward more premium SKUs in sexual health and hair, increased conversion across premium SKUs and the switching of existing users to longer duration and personalized products. These dynamics almost completely offset the pricing headwinds we expected in the third quarter and provide us with a resounding conviction that the strategic pricing actions taken in the second quarter will be net accretive well within a 12-month period. Strength in this area was the result of rigorous experimentation and diligence over the course of several months before the implementation of the strategic pricing actions. Embedded in our guidance is the assumption that these dynamics sustain in the fourth quarter.

Financial performance continues to be exceptional across all measures and momentum remains solid. As a result of these trends, we expect to generate our first quarter of positive net income within the first half of 2024. Accelerating momentum could bring attainment of this milestone as early as the fourth quarter of 2023. While this is an exceptional milestone to achieve so early in our company's life cycle, our focus remains, firstly, on extending our market leadership position through elevating value provided on our platform, which we expect will drive the acquisition of more customers and stronger retention; and secondarily on the continued strengthening of our balance sheet through cash flow generation. Attainment of positive net income will be an output of these strategic priorities as opposed to an input following our approach of generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

Our ability to drive such exceptional performance is the culmination of the efforts of hundreds of employees across Hims & Hers that work hard each day to help the world feel great for the power of better health. I'd like to thank them as well as all of our customers and partners that support us in our mission. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and look forward to keeping you updated on our progress. With that, I will now turn it over to the operator for questions.

