Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead in Race to Be Crowned as Next Assam CM, NDA to Meet Today
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to be the next chief minister of the state after the BJP-led coalition won the Assembly elections held this year. In the results announced for the 126-member Assam Assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.
Sarma’s name will be proposed by incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting of the newly elected MLAs on Sunday afternoon. The NDA leaders are scheduled to meet at 1 pm today. Later in the day, around 4 pm, the BJP unit of Assam will meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi to stake claim to form the government.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will take place on Monday. BJP national president J P Nadda will be be present at the the oath-taking event.
On Saturday, both Sarma and Sonowal were in New Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership. Sarma visited Nadda’s residence, where he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.
Sonowal, who belongs to Assam’s indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, were both contenders for the top post of the Assam government. The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming the first saffron party government in the northeast. This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.
