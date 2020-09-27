Himanshi Khurana Tests Coronavirus Positive After Attending Farmers Protest

Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed via social media post on Sunday. Himanshi urged everyone who came in contact with her over the last few days to take precautions and get themselves tested for the infection as well.

Revealing her coronavirus diagnosis, Himanshi wrote on Twitter, "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening (sic)."

She added, "I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care (sic)."

Himanshi had put out pictures of protesting farmers and volunteers supporting them on social media earlier in the week. She also joined a group of farmers in Punjab. Sharing the images, she wrote they are all with farmers during this time.

