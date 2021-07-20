Himachal to witness heavy rainfall after July 26

Surender Paul, Director India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ABNSurender Paul, Director India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 26 onwards, informed an official.

"Monsoon is very active in the state for the past three days. The situation will remain the same during the next 36 hours. However, there will be less precipitation thereafter. It has been predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the state after July 26," Surender Paul, Director India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh.

The landslides and flash floods triggered by the heavy rainfall in the parts of Himachal Pradesh have claimed many lives.

The IMD has predicted intense rainfall activity over north India till July 21 and over the west coast till July 23.

According to the official sources, the death toll caused by flash floods in Boh Valley touched nine on Thursday. (ANI)