Himachal Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 10,886 so far, including 4,143 active cases. While the recoveries stand at 6,620, the death toll has reached 94.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

