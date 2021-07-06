Himachal board releases HP TET admit card 2021; steps to download from hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2021. Candidates, who applied for the exam, can check and download the hall tickets by visiting the official website www.hpbose.org.

Applicants can download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth.

According to the Hindustan Times, the HP TET June 2021 examination will be conducted on 9, 10, 11, and 12 July. The examination will be held in two sessions for the candidates at 71 different centres in the state. The first session will begin from 10.00 am and end at 12.30 pm while the second session will commence from 2.00 pm and conclude on 4.00 pm on all days.

Applicants can download the HPTET admit card 2021 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website http://hpbose.org./

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TET(JUNE 2021) tab

Step 3: On the new page, scroll down click on the HPTET Admit Card June 2021 link

Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter the login details correctly and click on submit

Step 5: Soon after the candidate clicks on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: It is advisable for all candidates to check the hall ticket properly and then download it

Step 6: Applicants can keep a hard copy for further need or reference

Here's the direct link to download admit card.

If in case any candidate wants to make changes in the application form including name, father's name, caste, sub-caste, or others; then he/she will have to do it on the official website. The correction should be made 15 days within the release of the admit card which is 15 July.

The Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to certify the eligibility of applicants to teach at schools that are affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government. To pass the HP TET 2021 exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 60 percent marks.

