Himachal: 2 tourists drown in river while taking selfie in Kullu district

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Two tourists -- a mother-son duo -- died due to drowning on Tuesday while taking a selfie at Bahang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.

The deceased have been identified as residents of South Delhi. The mother aged 37 and her 12-year-old child fell down near Aleur Grand Hotel.

The dead bodies have been sent to two different hospitals. (ANI)