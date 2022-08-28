Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Trading At A 38% Discount?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.74b US$1.75b US$2.12b US$2.57b US$2.83b US$3.05b US$3.24b US$3.39b US$3.53b US$3.64b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.32% Est @ 7.81% Est @ 6.05% Est @ 4.81% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.35% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.7k US$2.0k US$2.0k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.6b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = US$76b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$76b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$39b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$58b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$131, the company appears quite undervalued at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hilton Worldwide Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.155. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Hilton Worldwide Holdings, we've put together three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does HLT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

