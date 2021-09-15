Hilton, Hyatt and Mariott get flexible with rewards programs: Here are the updates in loyalty memberships

Worried about losing a hard-earned hotel rewards status tier after a year with less traveling? You may not have to be.

Various hotels chains are extending flexible benefits programs for rewards members, acknowledging that the pandemic's impact on travel is not over.

Hilton announced Wednesday that it would extend its loyalty benefits, allowing its Hilton Honors members could keep their points and elite status for a longer period of time.

"As we get back to a new season of travel together, we want our loyal guests to know that we made these program changes with them top-of-mind," Jenn Chick, vice president and global head of Hilton Honors & Customer Engagement, said in a news release.

►An American in Paris: Here's what it's like for vaccinated tourists right now

►Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

Despite a dip in travel caused by the onset of the pandemic, hotel chains have seen membership counts grow over the past year.

Hyatt's loyalty program, World of Hyatt, grew from over 22 million members in 2019 to more than 25 million in 2020, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For its part, Marriott's membership program, Marriott Bonvoy, jumped about 10 million members to 153 million between the second quarter of 2020 to the same period this year. Hilton had about 118 million members as of June 30, up 10% year-over-year.

Here are the extended policies from some of the top hotel brands.

Despite a dip in travel during the pandemic, hotel chains have seen membership counts grow over the past year.

Hilton Honors rewards extended through 2023

Hilton Honors members' current statuses will be extended through May 31, 2023, allowing members to maintain their status perks and benefits with fewer trips.

Expirations on points are paused until Dec. 31, 2022.

Next year's status tier requirements will be relaxed compared to 2019. Starting in 2022: Silver status can be earned at seven nights, three stays or 17,500 base points. Gold status at 28 nights, 14 stays or 52,500 base points. Diamond status at 42 nights, 21 stays or 84,000 base points.

Relaxed milestone bonuses in 2022 include: 10,000 bonus points at 30 nights and another 10,000 bonus points for every 10 additional nights. A one-time offer of 30,000 bonus points at 60 nights.

Next year’s elite status gifting will allow a one-time gold status gift for a friend or family member at 40 nights. This can be upgraded to diamond status at 70 nights.

All completed 2021 nights for members of every status level will automatically roll over and count toward 2022 tier qualifications.

Hilton Honors American Express Card members in the U.S. will also have increased flexibility around certain benefits through Dec. 31, 2022, including free weekend night certificates that can be used any night of the week. Bonus points earned from eligible purchases on a Hilton Honors American Express Card will also continue to count as base points toward the elite tier and lifetime diamond status through the end of next year.

Hilton is also incentivizing new rewards members by offerings 5,000 additional bonus points for new sign-ups through the rest of this year.

World of Hyatt points won't be forfeited through the end of 2021

Story continues

Hyatt's loyalty program benefits were last updated on June 15, according to its website, and were extended "to advance care and give members one less thing to worry about during this incredibly challenging time."

According to Hyatt’s website:

Points will not be forfeited through the end of 2021. Any member without qualifying activity for 24 or more months as of Dec. 31 will forfeit their points in January.

Unused free nights, suite upgrades or club lounge access awards with expiration dates between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, have been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

Unused suite upgrades and club lounge access awards with Feb. 28, 2021 expiration dates and unused free night awards earned in 2020 with 2021 expiration dates have been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

Elite members who had reached discoverist, explorist or globalist status as of March 31, 2020 will have their status level extended through Feb. 28, 2022.

Requirements to earn elite tiers in 2021 have been lowered 50%: Discoverist status requires five tier-qualifying nights or 12,500 base points. Explorist status requires 15 tier-qualifying nights or 25,000 base points. Globalist status requires 30 tier-qualifying nights or 50,000 base points.

The introduction of off-peak and peak point redemption has been postponed until mid-October.

► Hold off on that flight to the Caribbean: CDC raises travel alert level for Belize, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Marriott Bonvoy pauses expiration of points until 2022

Marriott Bonvoy’s points expiration has been paused until March 31, 2022. At that time, points will only expire in accounts that have been inactive for at least 24 months.

Members’ 2019 elite status has been extended through Feb. 1, 2022.

Members got a head start on earning status in 2020 after Marriott deposited 50% of their tier's elite night credit requirement into their account based on their 2019 elite status. This year, Marriot repeated the deposit of elite night credits.

The spend requirement for ambassadors dropped from $20,000 to $14,000 and the expiration date of free night awards has been extended to January 3, 2022.

► Hotels with a story: 10 best historic hotels across the U.S.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hotel companies continue to extend flexible loyalty programs