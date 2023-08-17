Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston not guilty of concealing father's abuse

Brian Houston speaks to reporters outside court on Thursday

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been found not guilty of concealing the crimes of his paedophile father.

Australian prosecutors had argued Brian Houston tried to cover up his father's sexual abuse of a child in the 1970s.

The Church founder has said he learned of the abuse only decades later and did not report it because the victim did not want police involved.

Frank Houston, who died in 2004, is believed to have used his position as a pastor to abuse as many as nine boys.

Victim Brett Sengstock - who has waived his right to anonymity - was seven when his family hosted the New Zealand pastor at their home while he was on a preaching tour in Sydney.

It was then that Frank Houston sexually abused him for the first time - abuse which continued over several years when the pastor moved to Australia.

On Thursday, Magistrate Gareth Christofi ruled that Brian Houston had a "reasonable excuse" under the law not to tell authorities about the abuse when he learned about it in 1999.

Prosecutors had said that Mr Houston had no regard for Mr Sengstock's wishes, but rather his "only focus" was protecting the Church. That the victim did not want police involved was a convenient excuse, they said.

But the magistrate said a convenient excuse may also be a reasonable one.

"It may be that in this case there is an alignment between the interest of Mr Sengstock and the interest of the Church," he said.

Founded by Mr Houston in Sydney 40 years ago, Hillsong has become a global megachurch known for a brand of modern evangelism that has attracted millions of followers.

It also made Brian Houston one of the world's most famous preachers. He remained the church's global senior pastor until 2022 when he resigned following allegations he behaved inappropriately towards two women.

Speaking outside court on Thursday, Mr Houston said the charges against him were a "targeted attack" and to be cleared of them was a relief.

Calling his father a "serial paedophile", he said the hurt inflicted on Mr Sengstock - and all his father's victims - left him deeply sad.

"But I am not my father. I did not commit this offence," he said.

"If I wasn't Brian Houston from Hillsong this charge would never have been laid."