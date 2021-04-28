Hillsborough Bridge set to reopen by end of May

Construction has been underway on the bridge since last fall. (Kirk Pennell/CBC - image credit)

The Hillsborough Bridge should be back to four lanes by the end of May, officials with the province confirmed.

Construction has been underway since last fall to link sewage systems between Charlottetown and Stratford, and on an active transportation lane to connect the two municipalities for walkers and cyclists.

That's meant reduced lanes and some long delays for commuters.

Officials with the province say once construction barriers are removed and all four lanes are once again operational on the Hillsborough Bridge, a skim coat of paving will be applied.

Officials say the only work left to be done is the land corridors to get on or off the bridge from either side. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

That work will be scheduled for the evening hours, to avoid disrupting traffic during peak hours. Full paving is set to happen in the fall.

Work on the active transportation lane is expected to be complete in mid to late June — officials said the only work left to be done is the land corridors to get on or off the bridge from either Charlottetown or Stratford.

