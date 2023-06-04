Hill's save propels Golden Knights to 5-2 win over Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Zach Whitecloud snapped a third-period tie and Adin Hill made a highlight-reel save for one of his 33 stops to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Whitecloud’s long-range goal with just over 13 minutes left put Vegas ahead 3-2, and captain Mark Stone extended the lead with 6:19 remaining with a goal that was reviewed for a high stick and confirmed. Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore also scored for the Golden Knights, who rallied for their ninth comeback win this postseason.

The Panthers got goals from Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair as their eight-game road winning streak was snapped.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hill came up with arguably the save of the playoffs in the second period with Vegas holding a 2-1 lead. He reached across the crease with his stick to make a desperation save on Nick Cousins on what would have been a sure goal.

The Golden Knights are in the final for the second time in its six years of existence after making it in the inaugural 2017-18 season.

Florida also has reached the final for the second time but first since it was swept by Colorado in 1996.

Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.