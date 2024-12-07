Hill's 18 lead Sacred Heart over Iona 83-59

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill's 18 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Iona 83-59 on Friday night.

Hill added seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryce Johnson scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Amiri Stewart shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Dejour Reaves led the Gaels (2-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points.

