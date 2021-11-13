Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women cruise past St. Francis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and 11th-ranked Michigan rolled to an 82-46 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) raised the banner from last season's Sweet 16 trip and then Hillmon got the game rolling with a pair of layups in the first 45 seconds.

Michigan led 21-4 on Hillmon's layup with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Freshman Laila Phelia scored a season-high 11 points for the Wolverines, Maddie Nolan had 10 and Emily Kiser had 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

Michigan shot 56% in the first half to take a 49-16 lead, holding the Terriers to 18%.

The Wolverines had a 47-30 rebounding advantage and forced 22 turnovers.

Fruzsina Horvath scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting for St. Francis (0-2).

Terriers coach Linda Cimino played for Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico at Adelphi in 1999-2001.

