Hillingdon ‘murder’: Tributes after ‘beautiful’ woman found dead at home on New Year’s Eve

Stephanie Hansen was found with serious injuries at a property on Willenhall Drive (Metropolitan Police)

Friends have paid tribute after a “beautiful” woman was found dead at her home in Hillingdon on New Year’s Eve.

Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics with serious injuries at a property on Willenhall Drive just after 10am.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in custody, police said.

The arrested man was known to Ms Hansen, the Met Police confirmed.

Friends of Stephanie have paid tribute on social media by calling her “a beautiful young lady and a remarkable environmental heroine”.

One friend, who volunteered alongside her during a litter-picking campaign in Cranford, said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the loss of our dear friend Stephanie Hansen on New Years Eve. Stephanie, a beautiful young lady and a remarkable environmental heroine.”

They added: “Her love for the natural world was unparalleled as was her dedication to cleaning and greening Cranford.

“She would trek every weekend from Hayes to Cranford to help with our local projects. We will miss her laughter, her boundless energy and fearlessness in tackling all things harmful to the environment. RIP Stef.”

Another friend said: "I will always remember Stephanie Hansen as a funny cheerful girl with her pink hoop. I can’t believe you are gone... You will be truly missed... rest in peace my beautiful friend..."

Detective Neil John has appealed for CCTV film from the area in Hayes, West London, on December 30 and 31.

He said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.

“I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community. While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.

“As we work to build a picture of what happened to Stephanie, we would be interested to hear from anyone who knew her, had seen or spoken to her recently and who feels they may have relevant information to assist our investigation.

“We are also appealing for anyone who lives or was driving in the immediate vicinity of Willenhall Drive in Hayes to come forward if they have CCTV or dash cams that were operating between the morning of Friday, 30 December and the morning of Saturday, 31 December.”

Anyone with information can call 101, giving the reference 2143/31DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.