Hillier leads from Hatton at Dubai Desert Classic with McIlroy 7 shots back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniel Hillier of New Zealand birdied the final two holes to shoot 2-under 70 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Tyrrell Hatton shot 68 and was the closest challenger to the No. 223-ranked Hillier, whose only win on the European tour came at the British Masters in July 2023.

Hillier was 13-under par for the week.

Rory McIlroy, seeking a third straight title at the prestigious tournament, was seven shots off the pace in a tie for 12th place after a round of 69.

